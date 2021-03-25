This story was originally published on September 25, 2015. It has been updated and republished. Last updated: March 25, 2021

There are many Newport restaurants that have survived new ownership, economic meltdowns, hurricanes, the American Revolution, millions of tourists and the test of time.

Many of these restaurants are filled with history and are considered institutions, landmarks, and in most cases iconic.

The What’sUpNewp Crew has compiled a list of the oldest continuously run restaurants that remain in business today here in Newport and the surrounding area.

While it’s not an exhaustive list, here’s a look at some (if not most) of the longest-running restaurants in Newport.

Norey’s – 2000 (21 years)

Anthony’s Seafood – 1998 (23 years)

Franklin Spa – 1998 (23 years)

Newport Blues Cafe – 1995 (26 years)

Bouchard Restaurant – 1995 (26 years)

Coddington Brewing Company – 1995 (26 years)

Lucia Italian Restaurant – 1993 (28 years)

Salvation Cafe – 1993 (28 years)

The Red Parrot Restaurant – 1993 (28 years)

Mama Luisa – 1992 (29 years)

Flo’s in Middletown – 1991 (30 years)

Scales & Shells – 1987 (34 years)

Annie’s – 1983 (38 years)

Newport Playhouse – 1983 (38 years)

Cafe Zelda – 1982/1986 (39/35 years)

Mel’s Cafenio –1982 (39 years)

The Mooring – 1981 (40 years)

Nikolas Pizza – 1980 (41 years)

Sardella’s Restaurant – 1980 (41 years)

Brick Alley Pub – 1980 (41 years)

The Landing – 1979 (42 years)

A -1 Pizza – 1976 (45 years)

One Pelham East – 1975 (46 years)

Gary’s Handy Lunch – 1974 (47 years)

Benjamin’s Restaurant – 1974 (47 years)

Clarke Cooke House – 1973 (48 years)

Ben’s Chili Dogs – 1969 (52 years)

Bishop’s Fourth Street Diner (4th Street) – 1967 (54 years)

The Black Pearl – 1967/1974 (54/47 years) – In 1967, Barclay H. Warburton III transformed the seedy dock shack on Bannister’s Wharf andnamed the place after his beloved brigantine rig, The Black Pearl.Warburton sold the restaurant in December 1973 to its present owner, who closed it down for extensive renovations and reopened it in May 1974.

O’Brien’s Pub – 1945/1979 (76/42 years) – O’Brien’s Pub has been operating continuously since 1945, thecurrent operation was established in 1979.

Cappy’s Hillside Cafe – 1938 (83 years)

Crowley’s Pub at Laforge Restaurant – 1880 (141 years)

The Whitehorse Tavern – 1673 (348 years)

In Memoriam

These restaurants had a long run, but sadly are no longer with us.

Atlantic Beach Club – 1996 (22 years)

Rhumbline – 1993 (22 years)

Ocean Breeze Cafe – 1991 (24 years)

Katrina’s Bakery – 1982 (34 years)

Jimmy’s Saloon – 1975 (41 years)

Yesterday’s & The Place – 1974 (41 years)

Salas’ – 1952 to 2012 (60 years)

Canfield House – 1897/1905/Early 1900’s

Griswold’s Tavern – 1986 (34 years)

Know of a restaurant that we missed? Email us at Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.