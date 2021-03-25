Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County this week.
Friday, March 26
Newport Blues Cafe to reopen this weekend
Things To Do
- 11 am to 5 pm – Sip & Shop at J.McLaughlin to support the Women’s Resource Center
- 4:50 pm – Newport Winter Foodies Stroll
- 5 pm – Virtual Curator’s Tour of New Impressions at Jamestown Arts Center
Live Music & Entertainment
- 8 pm – Ryan McHugh at One Pelham East
- 9 pm – The Van Pelt Trio at Newport Blues Cafe
JPT Film & Event Center
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
Saturday, March 27
CCRI to host two virtual open houses this month for interested students
Things To Do
- 8 am to 1 pm – Middletown Amnesty Day at Sachuest Beach
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market at Newport Gateway Center
- 10 am to 2 pm – Hip Hop + Brunch at Nomi Park at The Wayfinder Hotel
- 11 am – Discover Colonial Newport Walking Tour
- 12:15 pm – Newport Seal Tour with Save The Bay
- 1:30 pm – Newport Seal Tour with Save The Bay
- 4:50 pm – Newport Winter Foodies Stroll
Live Music & Entertainment
- 4 pm to 7 pm – Timmy Smith at One Pelham East
- 8 pm – Sweet Tooth & The Sugar Babies at One Pelham East
- 9 pm – Chopville at Newport Blues Cafe
JPT Film & Event Center
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
Sunday, March 28
Things To Do
- 9:15 am to 11:15 am – Motorcycles & Mimosas with Audrain Automobile Museum
- 10 am to 2 pm – Hip Hop + Brunch at Nomi Park at The Wayfinder Hotel
- 12 pm – Newport Seal Tour with Save The Bay
- 1:15 pm – Newport Seal Tour with Save The Bay
- 6:30 pm – Bike Newport Full Moon Rides
JPT Film & Event Center
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.