Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County this week.

Friday, March 26

Newport Blues Cafe to reopen this weekend

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • 8 pm – Ryan McHugh at One Pelham East
  • 9 pm – The Van Pelt Trio at Newport Blues Cafe

JPT Film & Event CenterVirtual Screening Room

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled.

Saturday, March 27

CCRI to host two virtual open houses this month for interested students

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • 4 pm to 7 pm – Timmy Smith at One Pelham East
  • 8 pm – Sweet Tooth & The Sugar Babies at One Pelham East
  • 9 pm – Chopville at Newport Blues Cafe

JPT Film & Event CenterVirtual Screening Room

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled.

Sunday, March 28

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event CenterVirtual Screening Room

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled.

