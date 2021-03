After a short winter’s nap, Newport Blues Cafe today announced that they will reopen this weekend.

The Van Pelt Trio, made up of siblings Erika, Collin, and Sarah, will kick things off on Friday night. Doors will open at 7:30 pm and music will begin at 9 pm. There is a $10 cover and the show is 21+.

Entertainment for Saturday and moving forward will be announced soon.

Newport Blues Cafe temporarily closed at the beginning of December.