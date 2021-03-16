With COVID-19 continuing to force the postponement of traditional in-person college open houses and campus tours, the Community College of Rhode Island will host its next Virtual Open Houses for interested high school seniors and adult learners on Tuesday, March 16 at 6 pm and Saturday, March 27 at 10 am. Both sessions are available via Zoom.

At each Virtual Open House, students and their families will learn about the Rhode Island Promise scholarship and CCRI’s new COVID Recovery Scholarships in addition to the more than 90 academic degree programs and career pathways. Alums will be available to discuss why CCRI was the right for them alongside CCRI’s Admissions staff providing information on the college’s financial benefits.

Students will also learn how to complete their FAFSA, discover the benefits of the college’s Joint Admissions Agreement (JAA) program with URI and RIC, and begin the free application process through the Virtual Admissions Application Lab. Staff will be on hand to provide virtual one-on-one assistance with applying and filling out financial aid forms.

Advanced registration to attend either Virtual Open House is strongly suggested. To register for one of the two upcoming days, please click here.