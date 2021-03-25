William H. “Bill” Weber, of Middletown, RI passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021 surrounded by family at his daughters’ home. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Joyce M. (Kelley) Weber.

He was born October 7, 1930 in Baltimore, Maryland the son of William and Elise (Valentin) Weber. The family relocated to Newport, RI while he was in grammar school and since then he has called Aquidneck Island his home. He was a graduate of Rogers High School class of 1948. He served in the Army during the Korean War.

He was a member of the International Typographical Union. He began as a press operator at the Newport Daily News and later worked at the Fall River Herald, but the majority of his 25-plus year career (before everything became computerized) was as a compositor at the Providence Journal. He also later worked in a machine shop at NUSC.

In his retirement he continued to volunteer for St. Barnabas Feast and Portuguese dinners, became an active member of the Portsmouth Senior Center, a volunteer for Meals on Wheels, began Ballroom Dancing, went to Ireland and took many trips traveling by RV throughout 48 states and spending time with his family.

Besides his wife he is survived by his sister Ann (Weber) McCollum of Easton, PA. and his children: Karen M. Weber of Middletown; William H. Weber, Jr of E. Falmouth, MA; John P. Weber of Portsmouth; Elaine M. Weber of Middletown and Daniel J. Weber and his wife Laurie A. (McLeod) Weber of Wallingford, PA. He is also survived by his grandchildren Bradford A. Weber and Elise M. Weber of Wallingford, PA, his sister-in-law Judith A. Kelley of Middletown and several nieces and nephews.

He was brother of the late Elizabeth (Weber) Walker, Charlotte (Weber) Frenette and Rose (Weber) Berg.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 27th at 9:30am in the foyer of St Lucy’s Church, 909 West Main Road, Middletown. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10am.Burial with military honors will be held immediately following at St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Brown’s Ln, Middletown. Masks and social distancing will be observed.

Kindly omit flowers. Please consider a memorial donation to Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org/donate or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at st.jude.org/donate

Source: O’Neill Hayes Funeral Home