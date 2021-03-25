On Sunday, March 21, 2021, Dimitrios Peppas of Jamestown and Newport, Rhode Island passed away peacefully at the age of 82. Known as Dimitri to his many friends and family, he had a passion for art and life that knew no bounds. The eldest of four children, he was born in Piraeus, Greece, in August of 1938. Though his travels took him all over the world and he embraced his citizenship the U.S., he celebrated his Greek heritage and identity throughout his life. He trained as a hairstylist in London (a creative vocation for which he was particularly well-suited) and found acclaim at Michel Kazan and Saks Fifth Avenue salons in Boston. He later relocated to Jamestown, where he ran his own salon and art gallery, Dimitri’s Studio for 36 years. Dimitri thought of himself first and foremost as a painter, and he delighted in sharing his paintings with friends and family. He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered. Dimitri was preceded in death by his sisters, Helen and Alexandra. He is survived by his brother Tasos and sister-in-law Georgia, his four children, David, Alexandra, Christina, and George, his four grandsons, and his niece and nephew. A private memorial will be held. The family asks that any donations in Dimitri’s memory be made to the Jamestown Community Theatre or the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston.”