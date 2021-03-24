On March 23, 2021, after a life well lived, and a life well loved, Thomas Raymond O’Donnell passed away. He died peacefully at home in the company of his family. He is survived by his wife Janice Howayeck O’Donnell, his step-children Julie Maraziti, Jennifer Maraziti and her partner Geremy Freifeld, and his beloved grandsons, Anthony Beltre, Roc Freifeld, and Luke Freifeld. He was the son of the late Marion Crowell ODonnell and Thomas Raymond O’Donnell, Jr. He was pre-deceased by his brother in law and life-long friend, Raymond Smedberg. He will be missed dearly by his siblings, Kathleen Smedberg, Lawrence O’Donnell (Andrea), Ann O’Donnell, Mark O’Donnell, and his many nieces and nephews.

Tom was a graduate of De la Salle Academy and Rhode Island College. He spent many years teaching English and Social Studies in Gallup, New Mexico before heading back home to teach English and Literary Development at the Gaudet Middle School in Middletown, RI. He loved teaching and he loved his students. Upon retiring, Tom lived the remainder of his life to the fullest. He was an avid reader and an award winning gardener. On most days, you would find him cycling around the Ocean Drive in the early morning hours. He loved where he lived and never failed to enjoy the beauty of Newport. His passion for travel and adventure brought him to places all over the world. As he would say, he had a good ride.

Our profound gratitude is owed to Dr. David Cunningham, the oncology nurses at Newport Hospital and the Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice staff, who all have shown the utmost compassion and dedication in caring for Tom.

Due to the pandemic all services will be private. Donations in his memory can be made to Three Angels Fund.http://www.threeangelsfund.com/