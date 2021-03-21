General Treasurer Seth Magaziner joins WhatsUpNewp for a videocast on Thursday at noon. We’ll talk about taxes – at least how those earning less than $72,000 a year could get free tax preparation assistance, talk about the Frontline Heroes Fund, small business support and recommendation on new stimulus relief. We’ll also explore how well the state’s retirement funds are doing, and learn of any legislative initiatives his office is planning.
