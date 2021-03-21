General Treasurer Seth Magaziner joins WhatsUpNewp for a videocast on Thursday at noon. We’ll talk about taxes – at least how those earning less than $72,000 a year could get free tax preparation assistance, talk about the Frontline Heroes Fund, small business support and recommendation on new stimulus relief. We’ll also explore how well the state’s retirement funds are doing, and learn of any legislative initiatives his office is planning.

Ryan M. Belmore

Ryan M. Belmore is the Owner & Publisher of What's Up Newp. Ryan is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers and serves on the Board of Directors for Fort Adams Trust and Lucy's Hearth. Send questions, tips, and story ideas to Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.