This story was originally published as a What’sUpNewp newsletter. Join the 17,000+ who wake up to our newsletter in their inbox every weekday morning by signing up below.
Good Morning! Today is Friday, December 22, 2023.
The HBO Original drama series The Gilded Age has been renewed for a third season. Newport served as a filming location during seasons one and two. The season two finale aired on December 17, and all episodes are available to stream on Max.
Water Brothers has a new home. See them at 41 Memorial Boulevard on Saturday between 9 am – 9 pm.
On tap this holiday weekend: A Rough Point Holiday, Brunch with Santa, Christmas Comedy Show, and more! What’s Up This Weekend
There are two exciting community projects on Aquidneck Island that we’re keeping an eye on and supporting financially and in any other way we can because we believe they will be tremendous assets to the community. They are Four Hearts Foundation’s Portsmouth Community Playground and Friends of Newport Skatepark’s Newport Skate Park. Both projects are currently hosting year-end fundraising campaigns to hit their construction goals. I encourage you to support them, if you can, financially and/or by spreading the word about their projects.
WHAT’S UP TODAY
WEATHER
- Today: Sunny, with a high near 37. North wind 5 to 7 mph, becoming light and variable.
- Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Calm wind.
- Extended Forecasts: 7-Day Weather Forecast & 3-day Surf Forecast
MARINE FORECAST
- Today: NNW wind around 6 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt in the morning. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Coastal Water Temperature: 48°F.
SUN, MOON, & TIDE
- Sunrise: 7:08 am | Sunset: 4:18 pm | 9 hours and 10 minutes of sun.
- High tide at 3:31 am & 3:56 pm | Low tide at 10:23 am & 9:36 pm.
- Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 9.7 days, 74% lighting.
THINGS TO DO
- Christmas in Newport throughout Newport
- Holidays at the Newport Mansions
- 11:30 am: Free Community Holiday Lunch at the MLK Center
- 3 pm: Aloha Couples Retreat Tasting at Recharge Newport
- 4:30 pm: Sparkling Lights at The Breakers: An Outdoor Magical Wonderland
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT
- Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm
- Johnny’s Restaurant: Phoenix Ave at 6 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Maestro at 4 pm, It’s A Wonderful Life at 7:30 pm
- La Forge Casino Restaurant: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Steve Smith & The Nakeds at 8 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 9 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Green Arthur at 6 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
- Vieste: Live music at 7 pm
LOCAL GOVERNMENT
- No local meetings are scheduled.
- See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
ON WHATSUPNEWP.COM
THE LATEST
HBO renews ‘The Gilded Age’ for a third season
Newport served as a filming location during seasons one and two.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
Snow Report: Mountain Conditions at New England Ski Resorts
A look at how much snow has fallen and how conditions are at ski resorts across New England.
On This Day – Dec. 22, 1806: William Vernon, First Secretary of the Navy dies in Newport
Vernon was elected President of the Eastern Navy Board on May 6, 1777, in Boston, which lasted for the duration of the American Revolutionary War.
Dreaming of a white Christmas? Try Alaska. Meanwhile, some US ski areas struggle with rain
The snow cover across the U.S. is at near-record lows for this time of year
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
This Day In Newport History: Sunny von Bulow is Found Comatose on December 22, 1980
Sunny von Bülow lived almost 28 years in a permanent vegetative state until her death in a New York nursing home on December 6, 2008.
Rhode Island Delegation pushes for Disaster Aid after storm
Rhode Island delegation urges President Biden to approve federal disaster aid
Daniels’ 27 help New Hampshire knock off Rhode Island 81-71
Clarence O. Daniels II had 27 points in New Hampshire’s 81-71 victory against Rhode Island on Thursday night.
Broncos have long been Belichick’s bugaboo and now they could hand him his first 12-loss season
Bill Belichick doesn’t have a losing record against anybody during his 24 seasons with New England. That could change Sunday night when the Patriots visit the Mile High City for what could be a slog through the snow.
Report: Footballs in New England were deflated. But don’t blame the Patriots this time
The special teams footballs used in Sunday’s game between Kansas City and New England were reportedly underinflated — not by the Patriots, this time — an ironic throwback to the Deflategate scandal that captivated the football world for parts of three seasons and led to penalties against the team and quarterback Tom Brady.
Route 7 closed in Burrillville due to storm damage
Route 7 in Burrillville to Close for Repairs After Storm Damage
Two Rhode Island men charged with assault and battery in death of Patriots fan
Two Rhode Island men have been charged with assault and battery and disorderly conduct by Foxborough Police in connection with the recent death of a fan at a New England Patriots game.
Rhode Island officials urge the public to celebrate responsibly and avoid impaired driving this holiday season
Rhode Island officials crack down on impaired driving during holiday season
Cities with the most expensive homes in Rhode Island
The typical home value in the United States was $347,415 in November, 2.2% higher than the year before.
Massachusetts man charged with illegally purchasing eight assault-style weapons from licensed firearms dealers in Rhode Island
Massachusetts man charged with providing false information to obtain license to purchase multiple assault-style weapons in Rhode Island
‘Santa Claus for a Cause’ moves Four Hearts Foundation closer to Portsmouth Playground goal
The foundation is working toward building an inclusive, adaptive and accessible playground for all abilities and all ages on Turnpike Avenue in Portsmouth.
$14 million Watch Hill home sells, highest sale in Westerly since 2022
This transaction also marks the second-highest sale Statewide in 2023.
Town of Middletown announces winners of Holiday Card Art contest
The fourth year the town has hosted the contest, local leaders said it’s a great way to spread holiday cheer while also encouraging the arts in the community.
What’s Up this weekend in Newport: Dec. 22 – 24
A Rough Point Holiday, Brunch with Santa, Christmas Comedy Show, and more!
Cities with the most expensive homes in Massachusetts
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Massachusetts using data from Zillow.
BankRI’s Holiday Giving Tree collects 7,576 gifts for Rhode Island kids
On Aquidneck Island, the Bank’s Middletown and Newport branches collected over 100 gifts for children served by the Boys & Girls Club of Newport County and Lucy’s Hearth.
NCAA President Charlie Baker drawing on lessons learned as GOP governor in Democratic Massachusetts
What the NCAA needs most from Baker is help in finding a model that will bring more stability to athletics.
Newport Police Dispatch Log for December 20 – 21
With no reported arrests Wednesday or Thursday morning, it was a pretty 24 hours for the Newport Police Department.
ICYMI: POPULAR ON WHATSUPNEWP
- Three charged with disorderly conduct in Newport on Tuesday
- $14 million Watch Hill home sells, highest sale in Westerly since 2022
- Newport Police Dispatch Log for December 20 – 21
- Cities with the most expensive homes in Rhode Island
- Newport Restaurant Group to open Celeste in Narragansett in early 2024
FURTHER READING
NUWC: NUWC Division Newport’s annual Toys for Tots drive nets nearly 1200 donations