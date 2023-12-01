concrete structure on the coastline during sunset
Photo by Garrison Gao on Pexels.com

The following is the National Weather Service 7-day weather forecast, centered on Newport State Airport;

Weather Forecast

Marine Forecast

The Latest

Data: Warmest Decembers in Newport County history

When did Newport County, Rhode Island experience its warmest December? To find out, Stacker used data from the National Centers for Environmental Information to identify the 15 Decembers with the highest average temperature since 1895.

Read more from What's Up Newp

Loading...

Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.