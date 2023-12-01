The following is the National Weather Service 7-day weather forecast, centered on Newport State Airport;
Weather Forecast
Marine Forecast
The Latest
Newport Police reports for Nov. 30 – Dec. 1
Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Thursday, November 30 through 7 am on Friday, December 1, 2023.
Now Hiring – What’sUpNewp: Local Government Reporter
The Local Government Reporter will cover what’s happening in government and politics across Aquidneck Island
What’s Up in Newport: Friday, December 1
Here’s a look at what’s happening out there today, plus a look at all of the latest What’s Up Newp headlines.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
Snow Report: Mountain Conditions at New England Ski Resorts
A look at how much snow has fallen and how conditions are at ski resorts across New England.
Preservation Society of Newport County provides more info regarding its appeal of wind farms off Rhode Island coast
According to the Preservation Society of Newport County, the appeals detail the failure of the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) to comply with the heightened levels of review required under the National Environmental Policy Act and the National Historic Preservation Act.
Obituary: Lila O’Hanley Farley
September 24, 1940 – November 28, 2023
Letter: Special call out and thank you to Newport’s finest
How lucky we are in Newport to have such great first responders.
Swayman rebounds with a shutout as the Bruins blank the Sharks 3-0 to stop their 3-game skid
Paval Zacha had a goal and an assist as the Boston Bruins snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-0 win over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night.
Chargers and Herbert stumble into New England to find a Patriots team with even more problems
At least the Los Angeles Chargers don’t have to worry about who should play quarterback.
Shop Local: Ten stylish apparel shops for holiday shopping in Newport
Shop local this holiday season
What’s Up this weekend in Newport: Dec. 1 – 3
On tap this weekend: Holiday Extravaganza, 53rd Annual Bowen’s Wharf Christmas Tree Lighting, Ragged Island Holiday Market, and more.
Newport Fire, Police to escort Santa through Newport neighborhoods
Annual Santa’s Ride to Kick Off Tuesday, Dec. 12th
Data: Warmest Decembers in Newport County history
When did Newport County, Rhode Island experience its warmest December? To find out, Stacker used data from the National Centers for Environmental Information to identify the 15 Decembers with the highest average temperature since 1895.
Marla Romash named to Discover Newport Board of Directors
Marla Romash, co-owner and Pastry Chef at Our Table Jamestown, has been appointed to Discover Newport’s Board of Directors representing Jamestown.
What’s Up in Newport: Thursday, Nov. 30
On tap today: ThamesGiving, A Newport Nutcracker, and more. Plus, a look at all of the latest What’s Up Newp headlines.
Newport Police reports for Nov. 29 – 30
Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Wednesday, November 29 through 7 am on Thursday, November 30, 2023.
Theatre Review: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical at PPAC
Let’s start with this: the kids seemed to like it. Well, most of them.
St. Augustin’s and St. Mary’s to host a ‘Christmas Extravaganza’ on Dec. 2
Stop by St. Augustin’s Church Hall, corner of Carroll Avenue and Harrison Avenue for holiday fun and something for everyone on your list.
The Ocean Race takes action for the ocean and climate at COP28
Making its third consecutive appearance at the global conference, The Ocean Race is calling for a sea change in ocean protection and restoration at COP28
Waterfront Charlestown home fetches $3.495 million
According to data from the Multiple Listing Service, this is the highest sale of 2023 in the town of Charlestown.
2023 RI Life Index shows Rhode Islanders still perceive steep challenges in housing, cost of living and access to healthcare and nutritious food
5th annual statewide survey is a partnership between Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island and Brown University School of Public Health
Be a part of the next chapter in Star’s story
Meet your new best friend, Star – this week’s adoptable dog of the week!
Zappe, Cunningham — not Mac Jones — get snaps in open part of Patriots practice
Quarterback Bailey Zappe and practice squad rookie Malik Cunningham took snaps in the portion of the New England Patriots practice that media were allowed to watch on Wednesday.
Protecting Newport’s Gilded Age mansions takes a new turn: Suing the feds.
‘We don’t have a choice,’ says Preservation Society of Newport County CEO Trudy Coxe