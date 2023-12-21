Thanks to the generosity of Bank Rhode Island (BankRI) customers, staff, and the community, the holiday season has been made brighter for underprivileged children across the Ocean State. The Bank’s Holiday Giving Tree program, which recently concluded, led to an incredible 7,576 donated gifts. It is the most gifts ever collected in the program’s 26-year history.

On Aquidneck Island, the Bank’s Middletown and Newport branches collected over 100 gifts for children served by the Boys & Girls Club of Newport County and Lucy’s Hearth.

“We have amazing people in our state who never miss an opportunity to help others, especially when it comes to children in need,” said Will Tsonos, President and CEO of BankRI. “Our Holiday Giving Tree program continues to reach new heights after all these years, demonstrating the true holiday spirit. Thank you to all who donated!”

BankRI began its 26th annual Holiday Giving Tree program on November 1 at all its branches statewide. For six weeks, branches displayed a giving tree decorated with ornaments featuring the name, age, and holiday wish of a child served by that branch’s nonprofit partner. Throughout the effort, people visited their local branch to select ornaments, returning to place their donated gifts beneath the tree.

Several branches saw tremendous support, including BankRI’s Lincoln location, which led the way by collecting 1,527 presents to benefit children served by the Town of Lincoln Holiday Basket Program. The Pawtucket branch came in at 815 presents in support of Adoption Rhode Island, and in Woonsocket, 601 gifts were donated to Connecting for Children & Families. A complete list of partnering nonprofits and the BankRI branches to collect on their behalf is: