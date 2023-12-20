Three people were charged with disorderly conduct in Newport on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, according to an Arrest log provided by the Newport Police Department.

Police said 43-year-old Michael Gillette, whose address was not disclosed, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with domestic disorderly conduct and domestic – simple assault or battery.

55-year-old Craig Costa of Newport, Rhode Island, was also arrested on Tuesday and charged with domestic disorderly conduct and simple assault or battery.

41-year-old Rachelle Beauregard of Pawtucket, Rhode Island, was also arrested on Tuesday and charged with disorderly conduct and simple assault or battery.

Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Dispatch Log

What’s Up Newp used Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology as an aid while creating this story. This story was carefully reviewed and edited by the author before publication.