According to Lila Delman Compass, a Watch Hill home sold for $14 million, the highest sale in Westerly since 2022.

The home, located at 8 Popon Road, sits on more than two acres and includes a main residence with nine bedrooms and 7.1 bathrooms across 6,700 square feet of living space, according to the announcement. The property also includes an in-ground pool and conveys with a waterfront lot with a dock on Foster Cove Road.

Lori Joyal of Lila Delman Compass’ Watch Hill Office represented the Seller. Neither the seller nor the buyer were identified in the announcement.

According to data maintained by the RI Statewide MLS, this is the highest sale in Westerly since October 2022, when Lori Joyal also sold 2 Kidd’s Way for $17,700,000. This transaction also marks the second-highest sale Statewide in 2023.

