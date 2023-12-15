Newport Restaurant Group (NRG) today announced the arrival of a new concept in early 2024: Celeste. Celeste will replace the current TRIO Kitchen + Bar space at 15 Kingstown Road in Narragansett.

Inspired by coastal European cuisine, Celeste’s menu will feature raw bar offerings highlighted by a selection of crudo, an expanded pizza menu, shareable small plates, and entrees steeped in the flavors of coastal Italy, France, and Spain.

“We are proud of the loyal following that TRIO has achieved within the Narragansett community over the years,” said Jeff Tenner, Director of Concept Development, Newport Restaurant Group. “After 15 years, it’s time for a change and we’re ready to bring something unique to the pier once again with Celeste, an experience that we’re excited to introduce to local residents and visitors alike. Until then, TRIO’s doors are open and we hope the community will join us for their holiday celebrations, enjoy lunch or dinner with us, or just grab a seat at the bar.”

Renderings courtesy of Newport Restaurant Group / ZDS Architecture



While the restaurant undergoes cosmetic renovations, TRIO will continue serving dinner Mondays through Fridays from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and lunch and dinner on Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 9:00 p.m. through Sunday, January 28, 2024.

TRIO’s seasonal specialties, to be featured until its closing in January, include a Brussels Sprouts appetizer with pancetta, granny smith apple, cider reduction, garlic aioli, and Grana Padano; Kale + Quinoa Salad with sweet potato and squash, baby kale, red onion, goat cheese, candied pepitas, craisins, and cider vinaigrette; Karen Elizabeth Scallops with roasted sweet potato and squash hash, sautéed kale, pancetta, brown butter parsnip puree, and toasted almonds; Roasted Cod with braised cannellini beans, sweet Italian sausage, caramelized fennel + onion, baby kale, and lemon + herb crumb; Grilled Salmon with roasted baby beets, Brussels sprout leaves, crispy baby potatoes, buttered leeks, and whole grain mustard cream; and Steak Frites: a 12 oz sirloin with chimichurri, parmesan-herbed shoestring fries, and truffle aioli.

The Pier Menu, available Sundays through Thursdays, features a choice of an appetizer, entree, and a soft drink, draft beer, or wine by the glass for $35.95. Current appetizer offerings include New England Clam Chowder with native clams, bacon, and potato; Butternut Squash Arancini with fontina, Grana Padano, and maple-sage aioli; a Chopped Salad of romaine, tomato, garbanzo beans, avocado, bacon, shaved red onion, sunflower seeds, crumbled blue cheese, and a grain sherry vinaigrette; and a Caesar Salad with romaine, garlic-parmesan crisp, and TRIO Caesar dressing.Entree choices include Chicken Piccata with green beans, whipped potatoes, capers, and a white wine-lemon butter sauce; Braised Beef Pappardelle with cognac-cream, peas, caramelized onions, Grana Padano, and lemon-herb crumb; a bone-in Pork Chop: brown sugar orange brine, pancetta, sweet potato + squash hash, baby kale, brown butter parsnip, cider gastrique, and almond; Pork Milanese Sandwich with arugula, salsa verde, pickled red onions, roasted garlic aioli and French fries; and Fish + Chips: Narragansett beer battered haddock, cole slaw, lemon caper tartar, French fries.