By ARNIE STAPLETON AP Pro Football Writer

DENVER (AP) — Bill Belichick doesn’t have a losing record against anybody during his 24 seasons with New England. That could change Sunday night when the Patriots visit the Mile High City for what could be a slog through the snow.

The Denver Broncos (7-7) are 6 1/2-point favorites, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, the most they’ve been favored by all season as they try to stay alive in the AFC playoff race.

The Patriots (3-11) are pinballing through their worst year since Belichick’s inaugural season in 2000.

Belichick has a winning record against every team save for three — the Broncos (10-10), Giants (4-4) and Packers (3-3) — during his tenure in New England, which could be coming to an end in three weeks.

The Broncos already are the only team to beat Belichick’s Patriots three times in the playoffs, including twice in AFC championships pitting Tom Brady and Peyton Manning.

A Broncos victory on Christmas Eve would keep alive their chances of ending an eight-year playoff drought and hand Belichick the first 12-loss season of his 29-year coaching career.

Sean Payton, who famously dressed as Belichick and imitated his voice as a motivational ploy before a huge win over the Patriots in the New Orleans Saints’ Super Bowl-winning 2009 season, is the ninth Broncos coach during Belichick’s time in New England.

“They’re a well-balanced team,” Belichick said of the Broncos. “Obviously, you see Sean’s mark on the team. Sean, ton of respect for him, what he’s done for his career, just the way he coaches, the way he prepares and just the football coach that he is. I think Sean does a great job.”

The respect is mutual.

“They’re always extremely well coached and prepared,” said Payton, who got to know Belichick when the two coached against each other in the Pro Bowl following the 2006 season.

“They’re going to have a way to win the game,” Payton said. “That’s evident when you watch them on tape. … He’s just really good at taking away some things that you want to do or making you play left-handed, if you will. It’s always something different.”

Despite averaging a league-low 13.3 points a game, the Patriots are no pushover, Payton suggested.

Their stout run defense is the equalizer.

The Patriots allow just 3.2 yards per carry, which would be the best in the NFL since the 2014 Detroit Lions. And they’ve held their last three opponents under 3 yards a carry.

The Broncos employ a run-based offense behind Javonte Williams, who has plateaued of late in his comeback from a major knee injury last year, free agent gem Samaje Perine and undrafted rookie Jaleel McLaughlin.

But they might have to air it out more than usual Sunday night — weather permitting.

“Snow is not really a factor usually, it’s always wind more than anything else,” Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson said. “That’s usually the hardest thing, when it’s super windy. I kind of like playing in the snow. We played a couple of games in Seattle in the snow.

“It’s Christmas Eve, I hope it snows a little bit and we can have some fun.”

Even in ideal conditions, these teams would figure to have trouble piling up points the way they used to against each other when Brady and Manning were squaring off. At 34.5 points, the game has the lowest over/under total of any matchup this weekend.

SIDELINE SPAT

Wilson has moved on from the tongue-lashing he got from Payton during the Broncos’ mauling at Detroit last week.

Asked Wednesday if he had spoken with his coach about the blowup, which came after the Broncos had first-and-goal but failed to score, Wilson said: “Yeah, we definitely have talked about the game plan this week. We’re excited to play football.”

Asked what he felt about the story getting so much buzz on social media, Wilson again demurred.

“I don’t really try to pay attention to it — I was there,” Wilson said. “I think we both wanted to score a touchdown there. … That’s really where all the frustration was.”

HALF AND HALF

Since taking over from Mac Jones, Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe has shown an inconsistency that suggests defenses are figuring him out and making in-game adjustments.

Zappe has led the Patriots to 31 points in the first half of his last two starts, and seven points in the second half. He is 31 for 40 for 337 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions in the first half, and 11 of 19 for 85 yards, zero TDs and two picks in the second.

“I think it’s important for me to put a full game together,” Zappe said.

Zappe’s first game as starter was a debacle in both halves, with the Patriots getting shut out by the San Diego Chargers 6-0 in Week 13.

COACHING CLASHES

It’s the third game in a row that Belichick will be facing an opponent in the top 20 of the NFL’s all-time victory list.

Belichick (301 career regular-season victories) led the Patriots past Pittsburgh and coach Mike Tomlin (170) in Week 14 and then lost to Kansas City and Andy Reid (256) last week. Payton (159) is 20th all-time and sixth among active coaches.

___

AP Sports Writer Jimmy Golen contributed to this report.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL