With the holiday season in full swing, Rhode Island officials say they’re cracking down on impaired driving. On Thursday, public safety leaders from around the state came together to deliver a clear message about the risks of driving under the influence.

“Ensuring that everyone who lives, works, and visits Providence feels safe is my top priority,” said Mayor Brett P. Smiley. “Impaired driving poses a significant, often fatal risk to the safety and well-being of all members of our community. I am grateful to the Rhode Island Police Chiefs Association for their efforts to raise awareness about this crucial issue and to all our police officers working on the frontline for their vigilance and dedication to keeping our community safe.”

According to Rhode Island State Police, 69 people have lost their lives on the roads in the state this year alone. Police say impaired driving is a leading cause of crashes. This holiday season, with parties and get-togethers, law enforcement officials are preparing for an increase in impaired driving.

“We urge all Rhode Islanders and those gathered with loved ones to celebrate responsibly,” said Ernie Almonte, Executive Director of the Rhode Island League of Cities and Towns.

Driving under the influence can result in a number of penalties, including a fine of up to $500, jail time, and a mandatory license suspension of three to 18 months.

Anyone caught driving under the influence can be asked to submit to a chemical test of their blood, breath, or urine. Those who refuse the test can face increased penalties, including incarceration and a longer license suspension period.

More Background on impaired driving

The first offense for driving under the influence of liquor or drugs carries several penalties:

Possible jail sentence of up to one year at the ACI.

Mandatory license suspension from three to eighteen months.

Mandatory community service from 10 to 60 hours.

Fines of not less than $100, nor more than $500

Fees can easily reach a few thousand dollars.

Rhode Island law requires you to submit to a chemical test of your blood, breath, or urine to determine the chemical content of your body fluids or breath.

If you refuse this testing, certain penalties can be imposed including the following:

For a first offense, your Rhode Island driver’s license or privilege to operate a motor vehicle in this state can be suspended for six months to one year or modified to permit operation in connection with an ignition interlock device for a period specified by law; a fine from $200 to $500 can be imposed; and you can be ordered to perform 10 to 60 hours of community service and attend a special course on driving while intoxicated or under the influence of a controlled substance and/or alcohol or drug treatment.

If you have had one or more previous offenses within the past five years, your refusal to submit to a chemical test of breath or urine at this time can have criminal penalties, including incarceration up to six months for a second offense and up to one year for a third or subsequent offense, and can carry increased license suspension or ignition interlock period, fines, and community service.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology was used as an aid while creating and/or editing this story. This story was carefully reviewed and edited by a journalist before publication.