As the final meal of its 2023 program year, the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center is offering a free holiday lunch on Friday, December 22nd from 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 12 Marlborough St in Newport. The meal is being donated by McGrath’s Clambakes & Catering.

“We offer MLK Friends Lunches and Dinners every month all year long, but we wanted to do something special for our last meal of the year,” said Heather Hole Strout, Executive Director of the MLK Community Center. “Because of the generosity of our great friends at McGrath’s, this will be a very festive feast. We invite everyone to join us to enjoy this delicious holiday lunch.”

MLK Friends Lunches and Dinners are gatherings where friends and neighbors of the MLK from across Newport County can be in the community while enjoying a hot meal.

There is no cost for Friday’s lunch, and all are welcome. The menu is chicken stuffed with spinach, artichoke, and mushroom stuffing, roasted garlic red bliss mashed potatoes, and sauteed green beans with dried cherries. For additional info contact Melanie Saunders at (401)846-4828 x124 or via email at msaunders@mlkccenter.org.