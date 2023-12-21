close up of christmas decoration hanging on tree
Photo by Gary Spears on Pexels.com

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this weekend.

Friday, December 22

THINGS TO DO

LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT

LOCAL GOVERNMENT

  • No local meetings are scheduled.
  • See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Saturday, December 23

THINGS TO DO

LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT

LOCAL GOVERNMENT

  • No local meetings are scheduled.
  • See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Sunday, December 24

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
  • Johnny’s Restuarant: Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series at 3 pm
  • Johnny’s: Newport Island Quartet at 3 pm

Local Government

  • No local meetings are scheduled.
  • See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.