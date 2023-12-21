Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this weekend.
Friday, December 22
MLK Center will offer a free community holiday lunch on Dec. 22
The meal is being donated by McGrath’s Clambakes & Catering.
THINGS TO DO
- Christmas in Newport throughout Newport
- Holidays at the Newport Mansions
- 3 pm: Aloha Couples Retreat Tasting at Recharge Newport
- 4:30 pm: Sparkling Lights at The Breakers: An Outdoor Magical Wonderland
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT
- Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm
- Johnny’s Restaurant: Phoenix Ave at 6 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Maestro at 4 pm, It’s A Wonderful Life at 7:30 pm
- La Forge Casino Restaurant: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Steve Smith & The Nakeds at 8 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 9 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Green Arthur at 6 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
- Vieste: Live music at 7 pm
LOCAL GOVERNMENT
- No local meetings are scheduled.
Saturday, December 23
THINGS TO DO
- Christmas in Newport throughout Newport
- Holidays at the Newport Mansions
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at Stoneacre Garden
- 10 am to 4 pm: A Rough Point Holiday at Rough Point Museum
- 11 am to 3 pm: Brunch with Santa at The Reef
- 1 pm to 4 pm: Hot Chocolate Bar at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 2 pm to 4 pm: Afternoon Tea Service at Hotel Viking
- 4:30 pm: Sparkling Lights at The Breakers: An Outdoor Magical Wonderland
- 8 pm: Live Improv Comedy with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 8:30 pm: Christmas Comedy Show at Ragged Island Brewing
LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT
- Blue Anchor Grill: The Girls at 6 pm
- Busker’s Irish Pub: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
- Johnny’s Restaurant: Jon River at 6 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: White Christmas at 2 pm, Maestro at 4:30 pm,
- La Forge Casino Restaurant: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Motion Avenue at 10 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing Co.: Christmas Comedy Show at 8:30 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 9:30 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live Improv Comedy with the Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Nate Cozzolino at 6 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
LOCAL GOVERNMENT
- No local meetings are scheduled.
Sunday, December 24
Where to dine on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day in and around Newport (2023)
Where to dine on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day in and around Newport (2023)
Things To Do
- Christmas in Newport throughout Newport
- Holidays at the Newport Mansions
- 10 am to 1:30 pm: Tiverton Farmers Market at Tiverton Middle School
- 1 pm to 4 pm: Hot Chocolate Bar at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 4:30 pm: Newport Christmas Eve Luminaria
- 5 pm: Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at United Baptist Church
- 5 pm: Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at Channing Memorial Church
Live Music & Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Johnny’s Restuarant: Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series at 3 pm
- Johnny’s: Newport Island Quartet at 3 pm
Local Government
- No local meetings are scheduled.
