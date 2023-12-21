With no reported arrests Wednesday or Thursday morning, it was a pretty 24 hours for the Newport Police Department.
The following is the dispatch log, as provided by Newport Police Department.
Local independent online news publisher providing Newport County and Rhode Island with timely news, local stories, and award-winning journalism.
With no reported arrests Wednesday or Thursday morning, it was a pretty 24 hours for the Newport Police Department.
The following is the dispatch log, as provided by Newport Police Department.