Good Morning! Today is Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

With repairs ongoing at both the Washington and Pell bridges, the City of Newport is expecting heavier-than-normal traffic throughout the remainder of the week. Read More

Leander Paes, who won 18 Grand Slam titles in men’s doubles or mixed doubles, and ex-player, broadcaster and promoter Vijay Amritraj are the first Asian men elected to the International Tennis Hall of Fame. Read More

Voters in the Chariho Regional School District will likely be asked to consider a significant bond issue as soon as this Spring, to renovate or replace three of its four elementary schools. The fourth would be closed. Read More

On tap this week: Coastal Queen’s Holiday Cocktail Cruise; James Montgomery, The Sweetback Sisters, and more. What’s Up This Week

Today: Sunny, with a high near 43. Northwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Northwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Extended Forecast: 7-Day Weather Forecast

Surf Forecast: 3-day Surf Forecast

Small Craft Advisory in effect from Dec. 13, 11:00 AM until Dec. 13, 11:00 PM

Today: WNW wind 7 to 12 kt, with gusts as high as 26 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: WNW wind 10 to 12 kt, with gusts as high as 24 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 50°F.

Sunrise: 7:03 am | Sunset: 4:15 pm | 9 hours and 12 minutes of sun.

High tide at 7:33 am & 7:58 pm | Low tide at 12:32 am & 1:39 pm.

Moon: New Moon. 0 days, 0% lighting.

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Napoleon at 2 pm, Turas live – An Irish Christmas Concert at 7 pm

Newport Playhouse: Miracle on South Division Street at 11 am

O’Brien’s Pub: The Van Pelt Duo at 9 pm

Ragged Island Brewing Company: Andre Arsenault at 5:30 pm

Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm

The Irish American Club: Mel at 8 pm

CJ Fredrick scored 14 points, Aziz Bandaogo added 12 points and matched a career best with 17 rebounds, and Cincinnati pulled away in the second half to beat Bryant 85-53 on Tuesday night.

ayson Tatum had 25 points and 10 rebounds, Jaylen Brown also scored 25 and the Boston Celtics remained unbeaten at home with a 120-113 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night.

Newport celebrates 200th anniversary of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas

Reed urges Congress to continue supporting Ukraine

Potter League for Animals, Norman Bird Sanctuary, and West Place Animal Sanctuary among two dozen organizations that will receive funds from the Rhode Island Foundation.

RIDOT, RIEMA, and other state agencies working to mitigate impact of Washington Bridge closure.

The Washington Bridge carries Interstate 195 over the Seekonk River from Providence to East Providence and serves as a key gateway to the state’s largest city.

CCRI names retired Warwick detective captain as new public safety director and police chief

Newport police arrest 2 on domestic violence charges

