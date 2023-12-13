Good Morning! Today is Wednesday, December 13, 2023.
With repairs ongoing at both the Washington and Pell bridges, the City of Newport is expecting heavier-than-normal traffic throughout the remainder of the week. Read More
Leander Paes, who won 18 Grand Slam titles in men’s doubles or mixed doubles, and ex-player, broadcaster and promoter Vijay Amritraj are the first Asian men elected to the International Tennis Hall of Fame. Read More
Voters in the Chariho Regional School District will likely be asked to consider a significant bond issue as soon as this Spring, to renovate or replace three of its four elementary schools. The fourth would be closed. Read More
On tap this week: Coastal Queen’s Holiday Cocktail Cruise; James Montgomery, The Sweetback Sisters, and more. What’s Up This Week
WHAT’S UP TODAY
WEATHER
- Today: Sunny, with a high near 43. Northwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
- Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Northwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
- Extended Forecast: 7-Day Weather Forecast
- Surf Forecast: 3-day Surf Forecast
MARINE FORECAST
- Small Craft Advisory in effect from Dec. 13, 11:00 AM until Dec. 13, 11:00 PM
- Today: WNW wind 7 to 12 kt, with gusts as high as 26 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Tonight: WNW wind 10 to 12 kt, with gusts as high as 24 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Coastal Water Temperature: 50°F.
SUN, MOON, & TIDE
- Sunrise: 7:03 am | Sunset: 4:15 pm | 9 hours and 12 minutes of sun.
- High tide at 7:33 am & 7:58 pm | Low tide at 12:32 am & 1:39 pm.
- Moon: New Moon. 0 days, 0% lighting.
THINGS TO DO
- Christmas in Newport throughout Newport
- Holidays at the Newport Mansions
- 10 am: Family Storytime at the Newport Public Library
- 3 pm: Flight Night Wednesdays at Newport Vineyards
- 4:15 pm: Senior Ballroom Dance Classes at Common Fence Point Community Center
- 6 pm: Advent Evenings at Historic Saint Mary’s Church
- 6:30 pm: Fermentation Class at Forty 1 North
- 7 pm: Irish Christmas Concert by Turas at Jane Pickens Theater
- Organizing an event? Submit events to What’sUpNewp!
LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT
- Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
- Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Napoleon at 2 pm, Turas live – An Irish Christmas Concert at 7 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Miracle on South Division Street at 11 am
- O’Brien’s Pub: The Van Pelt Duo at 9 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing Company: Andre Arsenault at 5:30 pm
- Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm
- The Irish American Club: Mel at 8 pm
LOCAL GOVERNMENT
- Jamestown: Housing Authority at 9 am, Harbor Management Commission at 5 pm, Affordable Housing at 5:15 pm
- Little Compton: School Committee at 7 pm, Harbor Commission at 7:30 pm
- Middletown: Planning Board at 6 pm
- Newport: City Council at 4 pm, City Council at 6:30 pm
- Portsmouth: School Committee – Finance Subcommittee at 3:30 pm, Planning Board at 7 pm, Solid Waste/Recycling Committee at 7 pm
- RITBA: Turnpike and Bridge Authority, Rhode Island at 8:30 am
- See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
ON WHATSUPNEWP.COM
THE LATEST
Leander Paes and Vijay Amritraj are the first Asian men elected to the Tennis Hall of Fame
Leander Paes, who won 18 Grand Slam titles in men’s doubles or mixed doubles, and ex-player, broadcaster and promoter Vijay Amritraj are the first Asian men elected to the International Tennis Hall of Fame.
Fredrick scores 14 points, Bandaogo has double-double to lead Cincinnati over Bryant 85-53
CJ Fredrick scored 14 points, Aziz Bandaogo added 12 points and matched a career best with 17 rebounds, and Cincinnati pulled away in the second half to beat Bryant 85-53 on Tuesday night.
Tatum, Brown lead Celtics past Cavaliers 120-113 to remain unbeaten in Boston
ayson Tatum had 25 points and 10 rebounds, Jaylen Brown also scored 25 and the Boston Celtics remained unbeaten at home with a 120-113 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night.
Newport traffic is expected to be heavy during work on the Pell and Washington Bridges
Newport braces for heavier than normal traffic during bridge repairs
Chariho considers renovating or replacing three elementary schools
Voters in the Chariho Regional School District will likely be asked to consider a significant bond issue as soon as this Spring, to renovate or replace three of its four elementary schools.
200th Anniversary of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas’ celebrated
Newport celebrates 200th anniversary of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas
Senator Reed meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Reed urges Congress to continue supporting Ukraine
$530K in grants awarded to animal welfare programs
Potter League for Animals, Norman Bird Sanctuary, and West Place Animal Sanctuary among two dozen organizations that will receive funds from the Rhode Island Foundation.
Gov. McKee provides update on Washington Bridge closure
RIDOT, RIEMA, and other state agencies working to mitigate impact of Washington Bridge closure.
Busy Rhode Island bridge closed suddenly after structural problem found, and repair will take months
The Washington Bridge carries Interstate 195 over the Seekonk River from Providence to East Providence and serves as a key gateway to the state’s largest city.
CCRI names new public safety director, police chief
CCRI names retired Warwick detective captain as new public safety director and police chief
What’s Up this week in Newport: Dec. 12 – 17
On tap this week: Coastal Queen’s Holiday Cocktail Cruise; James Montgomery, The Sweetback Sisters, and more.
Two Arrested on domestic violence charges in Newport
Newport police arrest 2 on domestic violence charges
RECENT LOCAL OBITUARIES
ICYMI: POPULAR ON WHATSUPNEWP
- Westbound side of Washington Bridge to be closed due to critical failure
- Two Arrested on domestic violence charges in Newport
- Newport traffic is expected to be heavy during work on the Pell and Washington Bridges
- Vehicle rolls over on Route 138
- Gov. McKee provides update on Washington Bridge closure
FURTHER READING
WJAR: Two-car crash on Newport Bridge leaves two people injured
WPRI: ‘Unexpected and unacceptable’: RI lawmakers want answers about sudden bridge closure
East Bay RI: Portsmouth crushes Mt. Hope/EP in home opener, 9-0
East Bay RI: Shooting of BB gun leads to charges for Portsmouth man