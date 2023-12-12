Beatrice L. “Bea” Cambra, 97, of Middletown, RI, passed away on December 11, 2023 in Newport Hospital. She was the wife of the late Jack Cambra Jr. for 68 years.

Born in Middletown, RI, she was the daughter of the late Julius and Grace (Froias) Borges.

Beatrice was a devout Catholic, she enjoyed doing word searches, reading and crocheting

Beatrice is survived by her children; Anna (Robert) Newbolt, of Middletown, Richard (Wendy) Cambra, of Middletown, her brother; Manuel Borges, of Westport, MA, her sister-in-law; Katherine Borges of Middletown and her brother and sister in law Edward and Nancy Combra of Portsmouth as well as numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Beatrice is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Cambra Jr., and her siblings, Julius Borges, Dorothy Pennachi, and sister-in-law Cynthia Borges.

Her family would like to thank the staff in the ICU at Newport Hospital and to Dr. Cicchelli for his many years of caring for her.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, December 15, 2023, from 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, December 16, 2023, at 9:30 AM in Jesus Saviour Church, 509 Broadway, Newport. Burial will follow in St. Columba Catholic Cemetery, Middletown.

Donations in her memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105

Online Tribute at www.memorialfuneralhome.com