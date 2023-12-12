Merry Ann Preston (nee Johnson), 74 years old, of Newport, passed away on December 8, 2023.

Merry lived as she died, a fiercely loving and independent soul careful not to burden anyone and always looking out for others. Predeceased by her beloved parents Jane C, Johnson and Woodrow D. Johnson. She leaves behind her dear sister Janey S. Wallace (Robert), her loving niece Mead Blum (Ari and children Henry and Caleb), and her loving nephew Jared C. Wallace (former wife Gretchen and children Rob and Ben). She also leaves behind Ellen Groberg and Andrew Wolfson (sister and brother-in-law) as well as her two step-children Cameron Sprockman and Stephen Barker, Jr.

She leaves behind countless loving and beloved friends far and wide. She was very ill for the last few years and grateful to her care team who kept her laughing and comfortable.

Merry was born in Evanston, IL and grew up in Stamford, CT. After college at Laselle College and Ohio State University and with a degree in nursing, Merry’s career spanned 30 years including at Mass General Hospital for Special Surgery, Nursing Homes in CT, and the psychiatric hospital Upham Hall at OSU with adolescents. Ultimately Merry worked at a pediatric private practice in NYC with Dr. William Seed for 20 years. She lived in Manhattan for 30 years. She had two marriages.

An avid gardener and gourmet cook, Merry spent countless hours in her gardens at her summer home in New Lebanon, NY and later in Newport, RI where she moved in 2002. Among many volunteer opportunities, Merry was involved with a NYC homeless shelter and was co-chair of the New York Hospital Cornell annual pediatric fundraiser, held at FAO Schwartz, where money was raised for different pediatric departments.

Her real joy was living in Newport where she found a wonderful, loving community. She was a member of the Board with the Secret Garden Tours as well as the The Point annual plant sales. She was devoted to her loving dogs Magic, a chocolate Labrador and Breeze, a sweet lovely English Springer Spaniel.

Family and friends are invited to gather for visiting hours, Monday, December 18, 2023, from 4:00-6:00 PM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.

Burial will be private in Green-Wood Cemetery in Brooklyn, NY.