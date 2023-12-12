The Potter League for Animals, Norman Bird Sanctuary, and West Place Animal Sanctuary are among two dozen animal welfare programs across the state that will receive a grant from the Rhode Island Foundation.

The Potter League for Animals, the single-largest recipient, was awarded $110,000,, which will go towards multiple areas of the organization. The funds will help provide veterinary care, subsidize surgeries and transportation, and purchase medical supplies.

“In our commitment to the well-being of pets across Rhode Island, we extend our care to animals from various corners of the state. Our philosophy remains grounded in the belief that every animal should have access to veterinary care and a safe haven. Our clinics continue to serve as beacons of accessible veterinary care for beloved pets, while our Animal Care & Adoption Center stands as a refuge for those without families. Our dedicated medical team carefully assesses each animal, developing comprehensive health and wellness plans to not only ensure their well-being in their current homes but also to facilitate their journey towards finding caring, adoptive families,” stated Brad Shear, Potter’s CEO.

The Norman Bird Sanctuary in Middletown received $7,500 for its Animal Ambassador Program. The funding will cover veterinary care, food and supplies for the birds that support the Sanctuary’s educational programs.

West Place Animal Sanctuary in Tiverton received $30,000 to support its Animal Nutritional, Medical and Supply Program. The organization provides shelter and rehabilitation for a variety of rescued livestock, equine and wildlife, including many that are injured, disabled or suffering from abuse or neglect.

The Rhode Island Foundation’s Program for Animal Welfare awarded a total of $530,000 to these and other organizations. The money will help provide low-cost veterinary care for those in need, preparing animals for adoption, and even seal rescues.

See the full list of grantees and learn more about their plans with the funds here.

