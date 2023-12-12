A Warren man and a Newport woman were arrested in separate incidents on Monday on domestic violence-related charges, according to the Newport Police Department.

Jerome Massey, 42, of Warren, was arrested on a charge of domestic disorderly conduct and a third-offense domestic simple assault charge, according to police.

A 31-year-old woman, Rosalie Beach, of Newport, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and simple assault or battery, police said.

Massey was arrested at 9:13 a.m. by Officer Warner and Detective Billings. Beach was arrested at 12:30 p.m. by AO Conti and Officer Fails, according to police.

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Dispatch Log

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology was used when creating this story for What’s Up Newp. A journalist reviewed and edited the story for accuracy before publication.