After meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Sen. Jack Reed, D-RI, is urging Congress to continue assisting Ukraine.

In a statement, Reed said the aid is a “wise investment in America’s security that will save innocent lives, combat the spread of authoritarianism in Eastern Europe, and strengthen regional peace and global stability.”

He said it is in America’s economic and security interests to support Ukraine because if Russia prevails, it could embolden the country to attack other neighbors and pull the United States and its allies into a wider conflict.

“This is about helping Ukrainians defend themselves and protecting American interests,” said Reed. “Congress must act now, before it is too late and before the price of inaction results in far steeper costs down the road.”

The in-person meeting with President Zelenskyy was hosted by Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

Senator Reed’s full statement;

“President Zelenskyy reminded Senators of the urgent need to continue helping Ukrainians defend themselves against Putin’s brutal, illegal invasion. “U.S. assistance to Ukraine is a wise investment in America’s security that will save innocent lives, combat the spread of authoritarianism in Eastern Europe, and strengthen regional peace and global stability. It is clearly in America’s economic and security interests to support Ukraine’s battle to repel Putin’s aggression, which, if unchecked, could pull the U.S. and our allies into a bloodier, costlier conflict. “This is about helping Ukrainians defend themselves and protecting American interests. Congress must act now, before it is too late and before the price of inaction results in far steeper costs down the road.”

