Cyrus Reginald Marty, infant son of Luis Marty Jr. and Alexis Downes Marty, died on December 4, 2023. His passing will be mourned by his siblings Elijah Marty, Noah Marty, and Jaden Vakalis, his grandparents Thomas Downes, Luis Marty Sr., and Ivette Smith, and great grandparents Brenda Escobar and Manuel Escobar, as well as many more extended family.

Family and friends are invited to join together to pay tribute to Cyrus on Thursday, December 14 from 5:00-7:00pm with a prayer service at 6:30, in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.