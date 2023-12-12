The Washington Bridge has been closed since yesterday, and in a press conference this morning, Gov. Dan McKee gave an update on the situation and what steps are being taken to alleviate the impact the closure is having on local businesses.

McKee said that RIDOT, the Rhode Island Department of Emergency Management Agency (RIEMA), and other state agencies are working with the cities of Providence and East Providence to minimize the impact on commuters and businesses.

A single lane of the bridge has been opened for emergency vehicles only, and RIDOT officials say that they are working on detour plans to help drivers navigate the closure.

RIEMA has been in touch with local emergency managers and public safety officials in the event that the bridge closure causes any issues, and the Rhode Island Commerce agency is working with businesses in the area to help mitigate any impacts.

McKee said that he has spoken with U.S. DOT Secretary Buttigieg, and the state is looking into all available options for federal support in repairing the bridge and mitigating the impact on businesses.

The governor also said that the response and recovery team will continue to work across state and local government, as well as with the business community, to ensure a coordinated effort in responding to the situation.

Updates provided on the response:

The Governor, RIDOT Director Peter Alviti and the chief bridge engineer visited the Washington Bridge site early this morning to survey the damage and discuss ongoing detour plans. Earlier today, RIDOT opened a single lane for emergency vehicles from East Providence to Providence on the Washington Bridge – that lane is now open. The vehicles will be allowed to enter at various access points in coordination with local police and fire, crossing one at a time. RIDOT engineers determined this use is safe. Governor McKee spoke with U.S. DOT Secretary Buttigieg and our Administration contacted Senator Jack Reed and the Federal Highway Administration about options for federal support. The State will pursue any and all resources available to help the ongoing response. RIEMA proactively reached out to local emergency managers and public safety officials ahead of the bridge closure. RIEMA also worked closely with the Rhode Island Department of Health and connected with the Hospital Association of Rhode Island regarding ambulance services. Rhode Island Commerce has been in frequent communication with the City of Providence and the City of East Providence about the impact on local businesses. They will continue to work closely with the business community to mitigate any impacts. Any business with questions or in need of assistance should contact (401) 521-HELP or visit commerceri.com for more information. This afternoon, the Governor, joined by RIDOT Director Peter Alviti and RIEMA Director Marc Pappas, held a virtual update for all municipal leader. Beginning yesterday, the Administration was in contact with the City of Providence and the City of East Providence about response and detour plans.

