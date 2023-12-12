The Community College of Rhode Island has named a retired Warwick detective captain as the college’s new public safety director and police chief.

Former Warwick Detective Captain and Army Major Joe Hopkins has been in the position on an interim basis since August.

“Throughout his tenure here, first as captain and then as interim chief, Joe has earned the respect of fellow officers, faculty, staff, and students because of his demonstrated leadership and commitment to community collaboration and transparency of operations,” said CCRI Interim President Rosemary A. Costigan, Ph.D., RN, in a news release. “I am confident his leadership will exemplify a dedication to safety, justice, fairness for all.”

Before joining CCRI, Hopkins served in the Warwick Police Department for 27 years, progressively increasing operational and leadership responsibilities while rising to the rank of Detective Captain.

In the U.S. Army, Hopkins rose to Major as Commander of the 169th Military Police Company, Rhode Island Army National Guard, during the unit’s deployment to Iraq from 2007–2008.

