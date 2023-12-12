Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport, Rhode Island this week and weekend!
Tuesday, December 12
Santa's nightly rides around Newport begin Tuesday
Santa’s 2023 Nightly Rides Around Newport Begin Tuesday
Westbound side of Washington Bridge to be closed due to critical failure
Department of Transportation Director Peter Alviti, Jr., will hold a press conference at 5 p.m. to discuss the closure.
THINGS TO DO
- Christmas in Newport throughout Newport
- Holidays at the Newport Mansions
- 5 pm: Meet and Greet with Santa at Fifth Element
- 6:30 pm: Run Newport x Hoka 3rd Annual Eggnog Mile
- 7:30 pm: 113th Annual Medieval Christmas Pageant at St. George’s School
LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT
- Gas Lamp Grille: Karaoke at 10 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Napoleon at 4 pm, Die Hard at 7:30 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: Trivia at 7 pm
LOCAL GOVERNMENT
- Jamestown: Library Board at 5 pm, Conservation Commission at 6:30 pm
- Little Compton: Free Public Library Trust at 3 pm, Beach Commission at 7 pm
- Middletown: School Committee at 4 pm, Beach Commission at 4:30 pm, Town Council at 5:30 pm, Planning Board at 5:30 pm
- Newport: Cliff Walk Commission at 4:30 pm, School Committee at 6:30 pm, Historic District Commission at 6:30 pm
- Portsmouth: Town Council at 7 pm, School Committee at 7 pm
- Tiverton: School Committee Finance Sub Committee at 6 pm, Recreation Commission at 6:30 pm, School Committee at 7 pm
Wednesday, December 13
U.S. Senior Open signage and e-bikes are on Newport City Council's December 13 docket
City Council to consider zoning ordinance amendment, e-bike ordinance, and more at December 13 meeting
THINGS TO DO
- Christmas in Newport throughout Newport
- Holidays at the Newport Mansions
- 10 am: Family Storytime at the Newport Public Library
- 3 pm: Flight Night Wednesdays at Newport Vineyards
- 4:15 pm: Senior Ballroom Dance Classes at Common Fence Point Community Center
- 6 pm: Advent Evenings at Historic Saint Mary’s Church
- 6:30 pm: Fermentation Class at Forty 1 North
- 7 pm: Irish Christmas Concert by Turas at Jane Pickens Theater
LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT
- Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
- Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Napoleon at 2 pm, Turas live – An Irish Christmas Concert at 7 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Miracle on South Division Street at 11 am
- O’Brien’s Pub: The Van Pelt Duo at 9 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing Company: Andre Arsenault at 5:30 pm
- Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm
- The Irish American Club: Mel at 8 pm
LOCAL GOVERNMENT
- Jamestown: Housing Authority at 9 am, Harbor Management Commission at 5 pm, Affordable Housing at 5:15 pm
- Little Compton: School Committee at 7 pm, Harbor Commission at 7:30 pm
- Middletown: Planning Board at 6 pm
- Newport: City Council at 4 pm, City Council at 6:30 pm
- Portsmouth: School Committee – Finance Subcommittee at 3:30 pm, Planning Board at 7 pm, Solid Waste/Recycling Committee at 7 pm
- RITBA: Turnpike and Bridge Authority, Rhode Island at 8:30 am
Thursday, December 14
Violinist and Dancer Lindsey Stirling will bring her North American Snow Waltz tour to PPAC on Dec. 14
Violinist and Dancer Lindsey Stirling Announces 2023 North American Snow Waltz Christmas Tour
THINGS TO DO
- Christmas in Newport throughout Newport
- Holidays at the Newport Mansions
- 4 pm to 6:30 pm: Sparkling Lights at The Breakers: An Outdoor Magical Wonderland
- 4:30 pm: Owl Prowl at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 5 pm: Holiday Art and Artisan Marketplace at DeBlois Gallery
- 5:30 pm: Cookie Decorating & Movie Night for Teens at Newport Public Library
- 6:30 pm: Holiday Pairing and Sharing to support Friends of Newport Skatepark at The Lobster Bar
- 7 pm: Newport County Genealogy Society meeting at Church of Latter Day Saints
- 7 pm: Absolute Beginner Ballet and Stretch at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
- 7 pm: Think Snow with Newport Ski Club
LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT
- JPT Film & Event Center: Napoleon at 1 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Miracle on South Division Street at 11 am
- Pour Judgement: Live music at 10 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing Company: Trivia in the Greenhouse at 6 pm
LOCAL GOVERNMENT
- Jamestown: School Committee at 6 pm
- Middletown: Comprehensive Community Plan Update Committee at 6 pm, Prevention Coalition at 6 pm
- Newport: Public Library at 2 pm, Waterfront Commission at 6:30 pm
- Tiverton: Economic Development Commission at 6 pm
Friday, December 15
What’s Up Interview: Sadie Dupuis of Speedy Ortiz, playing Union Station in Providence on Dec. 15
Founder of indie rock band on touring, the workplace, and their new album ‘Rabbit, Rabbit’
THINGS TO DO
- Christmas in Newport throughout Newport
- Holidays at the Newport Mansions
- 10 am: A Rough Point Holiday at Rough Point Museum
- 10 am: Preschool Reindeer Games at Newport Public Library
- 1 pm: Edward King House Singers Holiday Concert at St. Mary’s Church
- 4:30 pm: Sparkling Lights at The Breakers: An Outdoor Magical Wonderland
- 5 pm to 8 pm: Washington Square Holiday Stroll
- 6:30 pm: Discussion of the life and times of Clement Clark Moore author of “twas the Night Before Christmas” at Trinity Church
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT
- Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm
- Johnny’s Restaurant: Group Therapy at 6 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Maestro at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- La Forge Casino Restaurant: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: The Manatees at 8 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Miracle on South Division Street at 6 pm
- One Pelham East: Never In Vegas at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11:30 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing Company: The Barn Sessions Concert Series presents The Teledynes at 6 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 9:30 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Meg Chenot at 6 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 8 pm
- Vieste: Live music at 7 pm
LOCAL GOVERNMENT
- Jamestown: Tax Relief Working Group Committee at 4 pm
Saturday, December 16
Sweetback Sisters ‘Country Christmas Spectacular’ coming to the Jamestown Arts Center on Saturday, December 16
Celebrate the season with Newport Live
Broadway Street Fair partners with James Montgomery for a special Holiday Concert and Fundraiser
2023 Broadway Street Fair Holiday Concert and Fundraiser plus Meet and Greet Starring James Montgomery and his All Star Blues Band; Saturday December 16th at 7:30PM
THINGS TO DO
- Christmas in Newport throughout Newport
- Holidays at the Newport Mansions
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at Stoneacre Garden
- 10 am: A Rough Point Holiday at Rough Point Museum
- 10:30 am: Book Signing with Pamela McColl, author of ‘Twas the Night: The Art and History of the Classic Christmas Poem’ at Museum of Newport History and Shop
- 10:30 am & 1 pm: Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 1 pm: Hot Chocolate Bar at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 2:30 pm: Holiday Stocking Workshop at Newport Public Library
- 3 pm: Newport Classical: Classical Christmas at Emmanuel Church
- 3:15 pm: Coastal Queen’s Holiday Cocktail Cruise
- 3:30 pm: Gift Wrapping Event at the Museum of Newport History and Shop
- 4:30 pm: Sparkling Lights at The Breakers: An Outdoor Magical Wonderland
- 6 pm: James Montgomery Band Live: Holiday Extravaganza at The JPT Film & Event Center
- 7 pm: Newport Live and JAC present The Sweetback Sisters Country Christmas at Jamestown Arts Center
- 8 pm: Live Improv Comedy with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT
- Blue Anchor Grill: Two Across at 6 pm
- Busker’s Irish Pub: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
- Johnny’s Restaurant: Ride the Vibe at 6 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: The Legendary James Montgomery Band Live: A Newport holiday Extravaganza To Benefit The Broadway Street Fair at 7:30 pm
- La Forge Casino Restaurant: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: The Noyz at 8:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Inside Out at 10 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Miracle on South Division Street at 6 pm
- One Pelham East: Saturday Afternoon Acoustic from 12:30 pm to 7 pm, Jeff Rosen Duo at 8 pm, DJ at 11:30 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing Co.: The Barn Sessions Concert Series presents Arukah at 6 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 9:30 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live Improv Comedy with the Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Pub at Two Mile Corner: Moment’s Notice at 8 pm
- The Reef: Nate Cozzolino at 6 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 8 pm
LOCAL GOVERNMENT
- No local meetings are scheduled.
Sunday, December 17
Things To Do
- Christmas in Newport throughout Newport
- Holidays at the Newport Mansions
- 9 am: Breakfast with Santa at Hotel Viking
- 10 a.m.: Wellness + Wine: Yoga w/ Love Defeats Fear at Newport Vineyards
- 10 am: A Rough Point Holiday at Rough Point Museum
- 10 am: Tiverton Farmers Market at Tiverton Middle School
- 10 am: 4th Annual Christmas Specialty Farmers Market at Tiverton Farmers Market
- 10:30 am & 1 pm: Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 11 am: Coastal Queen’s Meet and Greet Cruise with Santa
- 1 pm: Hot Chocolate Bar at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 1 pm: Sip n’ Shop Sundays at Newport Vineyards
- 3 pm: Little Naturalist’s Holiday Party at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 3 pm: Coastal Queen’s Holiday Bubbly Cruise
- 4 pm: Christmas on Historic Hill at Trinity Church
- 4:30 pm: Sparkling Lights at The Breakers: An Outdoor Magical Wonderland
Live Music & Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
- Johnny’s Restuarant: Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series at 3 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Maestro at 4:30 pm
- Johnny’s: Newport Island Quartet at 3 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Howlin Rhodes at 4 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Miracle on South Division Street at 11 am
- O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
- One Pelham East: Sunday Afternoon Acoustic from 12:30 pm to 5 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- Speakeasy Bar & Grill: Live music at 9 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
- The Pub at Two Mile Corner: John Erikson at 5:30 pm
- The Reef: Randy Robbins at 12 pm
Local Government
- No local meetings are scheduled.
