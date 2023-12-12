Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport, Rhode Island this week and weekend!

Tuesday, December 12

THINGS TO DO

LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT

Gas Lamp Grille: Karaoke at 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Napoleon at 4 pm, Die Hard at 7:30 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: Trivia at 7 pm

LOCAL GOVERNMENT

Jamestown: Library Board at 5 pm, Conservation Commission at 6:30 pm

Little Compton: Free Public Library Trust at 3 pm, Beach Commission at 7 pm

Middletown: School Committee at 4 pm, Beach Commission at 4:30 pm, Town Council at 5:30 pm, Planning Board at 5:30 pm

Newport: Cliff Walk Commission at 4:30 pm, School Committee at 6:30 pm, Historic District Commission at 6:30 pm

Portsmouth: Town Council at 7 pm, School Committee at 7 pm

Tiverton: School Committee Finance Sub Committee at 6 pm, Recreation Commission at 6:30 pm, School Committee at 7 pm

Wednesday, December 13

THINGS TO DO

LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Napoleon at 2 pm, Turas live – An Irish Christmas Concert at 7 pm

Newport Playhouse: Miracle on South Division Street at 11 am

O’Brien’s Pub: The Van Pelt Duo at 9 pm

Ragged Island Brewing Company: Andre Arsenault at 5:30 pm

Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm

The Irish American Club: Mel at 8 pm

LOCAL GOVERNMENT

Thursday, December 14

THINGS TO DO

LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT

JPT Film & Event Center: Napoleon at 1 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm

Newport Playhouse: Miracle on South Division Street at 11 am

Pour Judgement: Live music at 10 pm

Ragged Island Brewing Company: Trivia in the Greenhouse at 6 pm

LOCAL GOVERNMENT

Friday, December 15

THINGS TO DO

LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT

LOCAL GOVERNMENT

Jamestown: Tax Relief Working Group Committee at 4 pm

Saturday, December 16

THINGS TO DO

LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT

LOCAL GOVERNMENT

No local meetings are scheduled.

Sunday, December 17

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm

Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm

Johnny’s Restuarant: Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series at 3 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Maestro at 4:30 pm

Johnny’s: Newport Island Quartet at 3 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Howlin Rhodes at 4 pm

Newport Playhouse: Miracle on South Division Street at 11 am

O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm

One Pelham East: Sunday Afternoon Acoustic from 12:30 pm to 5 pm

Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm

Speakeasy Bar & Grill: Live music at 9 pm

The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm

The Pub at Two Mile Corner: John Erikson at 5:30 pm

The Reef: Randy Robbins at 12 pm

Local Government