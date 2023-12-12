Bowen's Wharf
Photo Credit: Bowen's Wharf

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport, Rhode Island this week and weekend!

Organizing an event? Submit events to What’sUpNewp!

Tuesday, December 12

THINGS TO DO

LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT

  • Gas Lamp Grille: Karaoke at 10 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Napoleon at 4 pm, Die Hard at 7:30 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: Trivia at 7 pm

LOCAL GOVERNMENT

  • Jamestown: Library Board at 5 pm, Conservation Commission at 6:30 pm
  • Little Compton: Free Public Library Trust at 3 pm, Beach Commission at 7 pm
  • Middletown: School Committee at 4 pm, Beach Commission at 4:30 pm, Town Council at 5:30 pm, Planning Board at 5:30 pm
  • Newport: Cliff Walk Commission at 4:30 pm, School Committee at 6:30 pm, Historic District Commission at 6:30 pm
  • Portsmouth: Town Council at 7 pm, School Committee at 7 pm
  • Tiverton: School Committee Finance Sub Committee at 6 pm, Recreation Commission at 6:30 pm, School Committee at 7 pm
  • See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Wednesday, December 13

THINGS TO DO

LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT

LOCAL GOVERNMENT

Thursday, December 14

THINGS TO DO

LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT

LOCAL GOVERNMENT

Friday, December 15

THINGS TO DO

LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT

LOCAL GOVERNMENT

Saturday, December 16

THINGS TO DO

LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT

LOCAL GOVERNMENT

  • No local meetings are scheduled.
  • See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Sunday, December 17

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
  • Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
  • Johnny’s Restuarant: Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series at 3 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Maestro at 4:30 pm
  • Johnny’s: Newport Island Quartet at 3 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Howlin Rhodes at 4 pm
  • Newport Playhouse: Miracle on South Division Street at 11 am
  • O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
  • One Pelham East: Sunday Afternoon Acoustic from 12:30 pm to 5 pm
  • Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
  • Speakeasy Bar & Grill: Live music at 9 pm
  • The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
  • The Pub at Two Mile Corner: John Erikson at 5:30 pm
  • The Reef: Randy Robbins at 12 pm

Local Government

  • No local meetings are scheduled.
  • See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.