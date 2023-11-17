The organizers of Newport’s beloved Broadway Street Fair have announced an exciting collaboration with the legendary James Montgomery for a special Holiday Concert and Fundraiser on Saturday, December 16th. This highly anticipated event will take place at the prestigious Jane Pickens Film and Event Center, located at 49 Touro Street in Newport.

James Montgomery, a longtime resident of Newport, will headline the festive seasonal concert alongside his All-Star Blues Band, guaranteeing an evening of electrifying performances. Joining Montgomery on stage will be renowned musicians including bassist David Hull from The Joe Perry Project, guitarist George McCann from The Blues Brothers, drummer Don Culp from Beaver Brown, saxophonist Michael “Tunes” Antunes also from Beaver Brown, and extra special guest Doug Woolverton on Trumpet, known for his work with Victor Wainwright and Aretha Franklin.

The Broadway Street Fair, an annual event celebrating the vibrant Broadway District, was initially graced by James Montgomery’s presence as one of the first musicians to bring live music to the neighborhood. However, due to inclement weather, his performance was cut short. As a gesture of goodwill and to make up for the missed opportunity, Montgomery graciously offered to return and treat the audience to his signature legendary blues, along with a selection of holiday classics.

In addition to the exhilarating concert, attendees will have the chance to participate in an exciting silent auction. The proceeds from this auction will contribute towards the Broadway Street Fair planned for 2024, ensuring that this beloved community event can continue to thrive.

James Montgomery’s musical journey began during his college years, where he was hired by the Colwell-Winfield Blues Band to play harmonica and tour with the iconic Janis Joplin. Soon after earning his degree in English Literature from Boston University, Montgomery signed a significant record deal with Capricorn Records, commonly referred to as “the Allman Brothers label.” His career led him to perform and tour alongside legendary artists such as The Allman Brothers, Bruce Springsteen, Aerosmith, B.B. King, Buddy Guy, Bonnie Raitt, Steve Miller, and many other notable rock and blues musicians. Montgomery’s exceptional talent even earned him a Grammy nomination for his contribution to Johnny Winter’s “Bluesman” CD during his six-year tenure with the Blues/Rock Legend.

Montgomery’s mastery of the harmonica continues to push boundaries and captivate audiences. During a recent visit to the Jane Pickens Theatre, he showcased a preview of the holiday classics he will share on December 16th, creating a magical moment for all in attendance. The vintage ambiance of the Jane Pickens Theatre, with its unique audio characteristics, truly enhances Montgomery’s distinctive style. For a memorable evening, concert-goers are encouraged to arrive early and take advantage of the opportunity to meet and greet James and the band.

The Broadway Street Fair, held every October, celebrates the heart of Newport – the Local Broadway District. This six-block stretch boasts a vibrant array of bars, indie restaurants, coffee shops, and live music venues, providing locals and visitors alike with an exciting and diverse entertainment experience.

This year’s event attracted an estimated 12,000 patrons, who flocked to Newport’s historic Main Street, embracing the city’s renowned diversity. The success of the Broadway Street Fair is a collaborative effort, made possible by the support of Newport This Week, the City of Newport, Virgin & Aged, Up All Night Productions, the Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce, Balanced Input Audio, A1 Roofing & Construction, Newport Tent Co./Peak Event Services, Teri Degnan Real Estate and Consulting LTD, Discover Newport, Greenleaf Compassion Center, the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County, BankNewport, Caleb & Broad, The Corner Café, Del’s Lemonade, The Fastnet Pub, High Hope, Pour Judgement, Rejects Beer Co., Tavern On Broadway, and Clean Ocean Access, with additional support from the Rhode Island Foundation through a Community Grant.

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to enjoy the extraordinary talents of James Montgomery and his All-Star Blues Band, while supporting the Broadway Street Fair. General admission tickets are available for $35.00 and can be purchased online at www.janepickens.com.

