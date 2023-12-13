With repairs ongoing at both the Washington and Pell bridges, the City of Newport is expecting heavier-than-normal traffic throughout the remainder of the week.

Newport Police will be posted at local intersections to help move traffic along, the City said in a press release, but motorists are advised to plan for delays.

The Turnpike and Bridge Authority says lane shifts and closures on the Pell Bridge are expected to continue through Thursday as crews place new median barriers at the approach to the Jamestown toll plaza.

Additional traffic from the Providence area due to the emergency closure of the Washington Bridge is only expected to add to congestion.

City officials say they have been in contact with the State Department of Transportation and RI Emergency Management Agency to address the backups, and are working with local businesses to relieve congestion. However, they are urging commuters to plan ahead and expect delays.

They say traffic during the morning and evening commutes is expected to remain heavy over the coming weeks.

Full statement from the City of Newport;

