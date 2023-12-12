The 200th anniversary of the classic American Christmas poem “’Twas the Night Before Christmas” was celebrated at the Redwood Library & Athenaeum in Newport on Tuesday night.

Acclaimed author Pamela McColl presented highlights of her recently published book “’Twas The Night: The Art and History of the Classic Christmas Poem.” The event drew an overflow crowd, many of whom had deep Newport roots and connections to the poem’s author, Clement Moore. Newport Mayor Xay was also on hand to read a proclamation marking the milestone.

The evening also featured a special musical performance of the poem by Trevor Neal, a well-known musician and artistic director of Newport Classical. A reception with holiday music from the Rogers High School Jazz combo and choral trio followed the lecture.

Credit: David Hansen Mayor Xay Credit: David Hansen Rogers High School Jazz Combo Credit: David Hansen Benedict Leca, The Redwood Executive Director; Pamela McColl, Trevor Nea Credit: David Hansen

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology was used when creating this story for What’s Up Newp. A journalist reviewed and edited the story for accuracy before publication.