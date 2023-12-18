Good Morning! Today is Monday, December 18, 2023.
The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority has restricted access to the Newport Pell and Jamestown-Verrazzano Bridges for certain vehicles due to high-speed winds. House trailers/RVs, empty enclosed trailers, or any vehicle that, in the opinion of law-enforcement personnel, may not safely cross the bridge will be prohibited. Motorists who are denied passage will be assisted with safely turning around. Read More
Among the weather-related closings and delays in Rhode Island – Jamestown Public Schools: Closed Today; Cancel Activities; No Out Of District Bussing and The Met – East Bay: Closed Today.
According to Rhode Island Energy’s Power Outage Map, 15,976 customers across Rhode Island are currently without power – including 54 in Newport County.
WHAT’S UP TODAY
WEATHER
- High Wind Warning in effect from December 18, 05:00 AM EST until December 18, 07:00 PM EST
- Coastal Flood Warning in effect from December 18, 10:00 AM EST until December 18, 02:00 PM EST
- Today: Rain and possibly a thunderstorm before 3 pm, then a chance of rain. Patchy fog before 10 am. High near 59. Windy, with a southeast wind 28 to 33 mph increasing to 34 to 39 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
- Tonight: A slight chance of rain before 8 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Southwest wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
- Extended Forecast: 7-Day Weather Forecast
- Surf Forecast: 3-day Surf Forecast
MARINE FORECAST
- Storm Warning until December 18, 07:00 PM EST
- Today: SSE wind 31 to 34 kt becoming S 25 to 28 kt. Winds could gust as high as 55 kt. Rain and possibly a thunderstorm before 3 pm, then a chance of rain. Patchy fog before 10 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Tonight: SW wind 12 to 15 kt, with gusts as high as 34 kt. A slight chance of rain before 8 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Coastal Water Temperature: 49°F.
SUN, MOON, & TIDE
- Sunrise: 7:06 am | Sunset: 4:17 pm | 9 hours and 10 minutes of sun.
- High tide at 11:57 am | Low tide at 4:47 am & 5:41 pm.
- Moon: Waxing Crescent. 5.4 days, 30% lighting.
THINGS TO DO
- Christmas in Newport throughout Newport
- Holidays at the Newport Mansions
LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT
- Firehouse Theater: NEE JAM at 7 pm
- Perro Salado: John Monllos at 5:30 pm
- The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
- The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants at 7 pm
LOCAL GOVERNMENT
- Jamestown: Jamestown Town Council at 5:30 pm, Jamestown School Committee at 6 pm
- Middletown: Middletown Planning Board at 3 pm, Middletown Audit Committee at 5 pm, Middletown Town Council at 6 pm
- Newport: Newport School Committee – Ad Hoc School Building Committee at 5:30 pm, Newport Zoning Board of Review at 6:30 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton Harbor Commission at 7 pm
