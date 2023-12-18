Good Morning! Today is Monday, December 18, 2023.

The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority has restricted access to the Newport Pell and Jamestown-Verrazzano Bridges for certain vehicles due to high-speed winds. House trailers/RVs, empty enclosed trailers, or any vehicle that, in the opinion of law-enforcement personnel, may not safely cross the bridge will be prohibited. Motorists who are denied passage will be assisted with safely turning around. Read More

Among the weather-related closings and delays in Rhode Island – Jamestown Public Schools: Closed Today; Cancel Activities; No Out Of District Bussing and The Met – East Bay: Closed Today.

According to Rhode Island Energy’s Power Outage Map, 15,976 customers across Rhode Island are currently without power – including 54 in Newport County.

WHAT’S UP TODAY

WEATHER

MARINE FORECAST

Storm Warning until December 18, 07:00 PM EST

Today: SSE wind 31 to 34 kt becoming S 25 to 28 kt. Winds could gust as high as 55 kt. Rain and possibly a thunderstorm before 3 pm, then a chance of rain. Patchy fog before 10 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SW wind 12 to 15 kt, with gusts as high as 34 kt. A slight chance of rain before 8 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 49°F.

SUN, MOON, & TIDE

Sunrise: 7:06 am | Sunset: 4:17 pm | 9 hours and 10 minutes of sun.

High tide at 11:57 am | Low tide at 4:47 am & 5:41 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 5.4 days, 30% lighting.

THINGS TO DO

LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT

Firehouse Theater: NEE JAM at 7 pm

Perro Salado: John Monllos at 5:30 pm

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants at 7 pm

LOCAL GOVERNMENT

Jamestown: Jamestown Town Council at 5:30 pm, Jamestown School Committee at 6 pm

Middletown: Middletown Planning Board at 3 pm, Middletown Audit Committee at 5 pm, Middletown Town Council at 6 pm

Newport: Newport School Committee – Ad Hoc School Building Committee at 5:30 pm, Newport Zoning Board of Review at 6:30 pm

Tiverton: Tiverton Harbor Commission at 7 pm

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

