A1 Roofing & Construction, founded in 2007, recently celebrated the opening of its new headquarters at 1133 West Main Road in Middletown, RI. Formerly the site of the Hyundai of Newport auto dealership, the building has been completely renovated to accommodate A1’s growing team, provide a spacious showroom for customer displays, and streamline equipment maintenance.

According to Sean Napolitano, President and Owner of A1 Roofing & Construction, “A1 Roofing & Construction’s new headquarters represents a great achievement for the entire organization and everyone involved. Through the hard work of every member of the A1 employee family, the new headquarters is a premiere showcase for all the products, services, and growth potential that we now have.”

The company had previously been located on Bliss Road in Newport, and had outgrown the space. The larger facility at West Main Road will allow A1 Roofing & Construction to continue expanding their operations and offering more services to their customers.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on December 15th with the Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce.

A1 Roofing & Construction is open Monday through Friday from 7:00 am to 3:30 pm. For more information, please visit www.a1roofingcompany.com.

