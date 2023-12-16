The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA) on Friday announced that it will waive the $10 fee for an E-ZPass transponder for new account holders, now through January 5, 2024.

“We are working with every level of government to mitigate the impacts of the situation at the Washington Bridge. There are numerous legal, operational and practical hurdles to changing tolling policies. The most critical is that waiving the toll would actually cause congestion – not alleviate it – and we do not want to add to the challenges that Rhode Islanders are facing,” said Lori Caron Silveira, Executive Director of RITBA.. “We can waive the transponder fee for new account holders and we are glad we can help out in this way.”

E-ZPass accounts can be opened:

online at www.ezpassritba.com 24/7

by phone at 1-877-RI-EZPASS (1-877-743-9727) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

in person at AAA offices

in person at the RITBA offices (regular hours at RITBA next week are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. with additional hours on Tuesday (12/19) and Thursday (12/21) from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.)

While RITBA works to update its transponder payment process, RITBA says that customers will pay for the transponder but will receive a credit to their E-ZPass account. As a good faith measure, anyone who has purchased a transponder in the last two weeks will receive a $10 credit.

All transponders will be sent by mail in 7-10 business days.

FAQs

How much is the Newport Bridge toll for a passenger vehicle?

The toll for Rhode Island residents with a transponder is .83 cents. Without a transponder, the toll is $6.00. Each car without a transponder is billed by mail and identified through an image of the plate. Each image must be read and confirmed by two people.