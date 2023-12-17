PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Bryce Hopkins had a double-double with 26 points and 12 rebounds and Providence beat Sacred Heart 78-64 on Saturday.

Josh Oduro scored 14 points while finishing 6 of 10 from the floor, and added nine rebounds and three blocks for the Friars (9-2) Rich Barron shot 5 for 7, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

Nico Galette led the way for the Pioneers (4-8) with 20 points, six rebounds and four steals. Alex Sobel added 16 points, six rebounds and two steals for Sacred Heart. In addition, Aidan Carpenter had 11 points. The Pioneers prolonged their losing streak to six in a row.

Sacred Heart visits Albany on Tuesday. Providence hosts seventh-ranked Marquette on Tuesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.