The City of Newport is currently accepting applications from people who want to become police officers. Those interested have until February 20, 2024, to apply.

To qualify, you must be 21 years old by February 20, 2024, have a high school diploma or GED, a valid driver’s license, and be a U.S. citizen or be authorized to work in the U.S. Applicants must also submit a copy of their birth certificate, driver’s license, HS/GED and, if applicable, their DD-214. You must also submit valid Fit2ServeRI testing certificates.

According to the City, the hiring process consists of submitting an application through PoliceApp.com by February 20, 2024, along with completing a physical fitness test and written exam also being offered by Fit2ServeRI. Applicants must register for each test by the established dates. You can register for the tests here. In order to qualify, you must score 70% or higher on both tests.

Oral Board Interviews will then be conducted by a panel made up of Police officials. Only the top 10% of applicants will be invited to interview. If you are not in the top 10%, you may be considered for future testing within the next two years.

A comprehensive background investigation will also be conducted by the Newport Police Department, as well as a physical, psychological, and screening for controlled substances.

If you are selected for a position, you will be placed on a two-year eligibility register for future employment consideration. You will be paid $910 per week as a police officer recruit, $58,683 per year as a probationary officer, and $63,080 to $78,365 per year as a permanent officer.

Click here for more information.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology was used when creating this story for What’s Up Newp. A journalist reviewed and edited the story for accuracy before publication.