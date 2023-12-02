The Newport Police Department arrested two men on December 14 and 15, one for driving with a suspended license for the fourth time and the other for obtaining property by false pretenses.

Roland Morgan, 40, of Woonsocket, was taken into custody on December 14 after officers Rayner and Maggiacomo stopped him for a motor vehicle violation and discovered he had a suspended license. Morgan also had a bench warrant issued from the Second District Court.

Steven Sweet, 40, of Warwick, was arrested on December 15 by officers Clarizio and San Antonio for obtaining property by false pretenses. The value of the property was less than $1,500.

