Roberta J. Butlin, 82, of Middletown, RI, longtime resident of Bristol, RI, passed away on December 14, 2023.

Born in Elizabeth, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Julian and Marjorie (Churchill) Jamora.

She was the best friend and beloved wife of Roderick W. Butlin; survived by her children Andrew Butlin, Todd (Paula) Butlin, Corey (Phoebe) Butlin, Katie Healey; sister of David Jamora. Roberta is also survived by her grandchildren Tristan Healey and Abby Butlin.

Roberta embraced life with a quiet and enduring strength. She was a natural mother and friend who nurtured and enriched the lives of those around her.

Services for Roberta will be private.