Brett Goldstein has added a second show of his stand-up performance, “The Second Best Night of Your Life,” at the Providence Performing Arts Center. The 7 p.m. performance on Friday, March 29, 2024, was added due to overwhelming demand, according to PPAC.

Goldstein is best known for his role as Roy Kent on the Apple TV+ series “Ted Lasso.” He has won two Primetime Emmy Awards for “Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy.” He is also the co-executive producer and writer of the show.

He has created and executive produced several other comedy series, including “Shrinking,” which was renewed for a second season by Apple TV+, “Soulmates,” and “Films To Be Buried With,” an iHeartRadio award-winning podcast.

Goldstein’s performance at PPAC is not suitable for children under 15. Tickets are $129 to $39 and are on sale now. They can be purchased from ppacri.org, the PPAC Box Office window at 220 Weybosset St., and by phone at 401.421. ARTS (2787). All ticket prices include a $4 per ticket restoration charge.

