Beloved sister, aunt, and friend, Jean Mary (Groff) McDonald, 78, of Newport, RI, formerly of Marshfield, MA, died on Thursday, December 14, 2023, in Newport.

She was the wife of the late Henry McDonald.

Born in Fall River, MA, on December 29, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Charles E. and Gertrude (Walsh) Groff.

Jean is survived by a brother James Groff and wife Donna, of Portsmouth, RI, a sister Marilyn Roderick and her husband David, of Newport, RI, two nephews, Michael Roderick and Charles (Maria) Roderick, and three nieces, Kerry (Rick) Roderick, Sarah Groff, and Kelly Groff.

Her greatest gifts were those she loved and who loved her.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 21, 2023, with calling hours from 8:30-9:30 AM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM in St. Joseph’s Church, Broadway and Mann Ave, Newport. Burial will be in North Burial Ground, Farewell Street, Newport, RI.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Clare Home, St. Clare – Newport, 309 Spring Street, Newport, RI 02840, or to St. Joseph’s Soup Kitchen, 5 Mann Ave., Newport, RI 02840.