This story first appeared in What’sUpNewp’s free daily newsletter. Join the 17,000+ who wake up to it in their inbox every day by signing up for it here.

Good Friday Morning.

A long-standing tradition, 53 years to be exact, Christmas in Newport is eager to get the celebrations started early this year and is doing so at the Santa Magic event at the Shops on Long Wharf on Saturday, November 25. Read More → The 53rd Annual Christmas In Newport starts the celebrations early

The Alliance Française de Newport will celebrate the arrival of the 2023 Beaujolais Nouveau this evening at The French Confection. Read More → Celebrate the 2023 Beaujolais Nouveau with Alliance Française de Newport on Nov. 17

Sparkling Lights at The Breakers opens this evening. Now in its fourth season, Sparkling Lights at The Breakers brings the magic of the holidays inside and outside this landmark Gilded Age mansion! The holiday display runs on select dates through December 30 with admission at 4 pm, 4:30 pm, 5 pm, 5:30 pm, and 6 pm. Gates close at 6:30 pm. House & grounds close at 8 pm. Tickets and More Info

Holidays at the Newport Mansions at The Breakers, Marble House, and The Elms opens tomorrow and runs through January 1. Tickets and More Info

Also on tap this weekend: Fall Lighthouse Cruises, Newport Pride Gala, and more! Get the full rundown → What’s Up this weekend in Newport: Nov. 17 – 19

WHAT’S UP TODAY

WEATHER

MARINE FORECAST

SUN, MOON, & TIDE

  • Sunrise: 6:36 am | Sunset: 4:24 pm | 9 hours and 47 minutes of sun.
  • High tide at 10:16 am & 10:49 pm | Low tide at 3:03 am & 4:01 pm.
  • Moon: Waxing Crescent. 3.6 days, 14% lighting.

THINGS TO DO

LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT

LOCAL GOVERNMENT

HAPPENING THIS WEEK

ON WHATSUPNEWP.COM

THE LATEST

The 53rd Annual Christmas In Newport starts the celebrations early

The 53rd Annual Christmas In Newport starts the celebrations early

The annual event will kick off November 25th at 4pm 

Owusu-Anane’s 16 lead Brown over Rhode Island College 92-51

Nana Owusu-Anane had 16 points in Brown’s 92-51 win against Rhode Island College on Thursday night.

Landrum scores 19 in Boston University’s 95-79 victory over Bryant

Otto Landrum scored 19 points as Boston University beat Bryant 95-79 on Thursday night.

Patriots will come out of their bye week with an eye on the future for Bill Belichick and Mac Jones

For now, the New England Patriots need to figure out who will play quarterback when they return from the bye week.

Massachusetts resident admits to participating in a bank fraud scheme targeting a Portsmouth senior

A Worcester, MA, resident appeared in federal court in Providence on Wednesday, November 15, and admitted to participating in a fraud scheme that, among other things, intended to defraud a Portsmouth, RI, senior of $7,500

Governor McKee highlights construction progress on Revolution Wind – Rhode Island and Connecticut’s first utility-scale offshore wind farm  

Onshore Cable Work at Quonset Creating 100 Local Union Jobs

30+ local artists support Save The Bay in the 2023 Artists for The Bay Sale 

Just in time for the holiday season, Save The Bay’s Artists for The Bay Sale is now open and will run through December 31.

What’s Up this weekend in Newport: Nov. 17 – 19

Sparkling Lights at The Breakers, Fall Lighthouse Cruises, Newport Pride Gala, and more!

Senator DiPalma honored by HARI with 2023 Francis R. Dietz Award for Public Service

Chairman DiPalma was recognized for his leadership on securing funding in the FY 2023 state budget for Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics.

Newport Police reports for Nov. 15 – 16

Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Wednesday, November 15 through 7 am on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

RECENT LOCAL OBITUARIES

ICYMI: POPULAR ON WHATSUPNEWP

  1. Newport Police reports for Nov. 15 – 16
  2. Massachusetts resident admits to participating in a bank fraud scheme targeting a Portsmouth senior
  3. What’s Up this weekend in Newport: Nov. 17 – 19
  4. As temperatures drop, demand for emergency shelters skyrocket
  5. Sweet Remi seeks a home of her own

FURTHER READING

East Bay: Is Tiverton library fence a line in the sand?

Rhode Island Current: Middletown bond recount request confronts obscure state elections regulation

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to What'sUpNewp's free daily newsletter, we'll keep you in the know of what's happening, new, and to do in Newport, Rhode Island, and beyond!

RECENT STORIES

Loading...

Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.