Senate Finance Committee Chairman Louis P. DiPalma has been honored by the Hospital Association of Rhode Island (HARI) with the 2023 Francis R. Dietz Award for Public Service at HARI’s annual meeting that was held on November 15 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Warwick.

Chairman DiPalma was recognized for his leadership on securing funding in the FY 2023 state budget for Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics. In particular, HARI notes that the clinics will have a significant positive change on children’s behavioral healthcare in the state.

“This recognition from the Hospital Association of Rhode Island is truly special because they have been incredible partners in advocating for the need of Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics in our state. These clinics will address a serious gap in mental and behavioral health coverage, especially with our state’s children who are still facing a significant mental health crisis due to the pandemic and its aftermath. Many more Rhode Islanders will receive the help that they desperately need with these clinics in operation and I thank HARI for helping to make this possible,” said Chairman DiPalma (D-Dist. 12, Middletown, Little Compton, Newport, Tiverton).

Founded over a half a century ago, the HARI is a statewide trade organization that assists member hospitals in effectively meeting the health care needs of Rhode Island through advocacy, representation, education and services.

The Francis R. Dietz Award for Public Service honors and recognizes persons who have shown leadership on issues confronting hospitals within the association.

