Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Wednesday, November 15 through 7 am on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

What’sUpNewp has edited the arrest log to withhold home address information.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

ARREST LOG

At 12:54 pm on Wednesday, November 15, Officer Anderson arrested Tyrell Worrell, age 33, of Tiverton, Rhode Island, on the following charge – Indecent Exposure – Disorderly Conduct – 1st Offense.

At 6:10 pm on Wednesday, November 15, Officer Lubin arrested James Stebbins, age 27, of Newport, Rhode Island, on the following charges – Bench Warrant Issued From 2nd District Court and Warrant Superior Court Bench.

At 3:28 am on Thursday, November 16, Officer Rayner took into custody Conor Carr, age 39, of Providence, Rhode Island, on the following charge – Possession of Schedule I-V.

At 5:30 am on Thursday, November 16, Detective Cooper took into custody Dockeem McCoy, age 36, of Newport, Rhode Island, on the following charge – Manuf/Del/Poss W/Intent Manuf/Del Sch I/II Cont Sub – 3rd+ Off.

DISPATCH LOG

Press-Log-11-15-to-11-16Download

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to What'sUpNewp's free daily newsletter, we'll keep you in the know of what's happening, new, and to do in Newport, Rhode Island, and beyond!

RECENT STORIES

Loading...

Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.