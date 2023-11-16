Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Wednesday, November 15 through 7 am on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

What’sUpNewp has edited the arrest log to withhold home address information.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

ARREST LOG

At 12:54 pm on Wednesday, November 15, Officer Anderson arrested Tyrell Worrell, age 33, of Tiverton, Rhode Island, on the following charge – Indecent Exposure – Disorderly Conduct – 1st Offense.

At 6:10 pm on Wednesday, November 15, Officer Lubin arrested James Stebbins, age 27, of Newport, Rhode Island, on the following charges – Bench Warrant Issued From 2nd District Court and Warrant Superior Court Bench.

At 3:28 am on Thursday, November 16, Officer Rayner took into custody Conor Carr, age 39, of Providence, Rhode Island, on the following charge – Possession of Schedule I-V.

At 5:30 am on Thursday, November 16, Detective Cooper took into custody Dockeem McCoy, age 36, of Newport, Rhode Island, on the following charge – Manuf/Del/Poss W/Intent Manuf/Del Sch I/II Cont Sub – 3rd+ Off.

DISPATCH LOG

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to What'sUpNewp's free daily newsletter, we'll keep you in the know of what's happening, new, and to do in Newport, Rhode Island, and beyond!