BOSTON (AP) — Otto Landrum scored 19 points as Boston University beat Bryant 95-79 on Thursday night.

Landrum added seven rebounds for the Terriers (1-3). Kyrone Alexander scored 17 points while going 4 of 11 from the floor, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and 6 for 8 from the line. Ben Palacios shot 5 for 6, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

Sherif Kenney led the Bulldogs (1-3) in scoring, finishing with 28 points, four assists and three steals. Bryant also got 21 points from Rafael Pinzon. In addition, Earl Timberlake finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to What'sUpNewp's free daily newsletter, we'll keep you in the know of what's happening, new, and to do in Newport, Rhode Island, and beyond!