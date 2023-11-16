Raymond Jakubiak, a beloved brother, uncle, and friend, passed away on November 8, 2023, at the age of 53. He was born on July 6, 1970, in Providence, RI, to his late parents, Stanley and Betty (Causey) Jakubiak.

Raymond was a true Rhode Islander through and through, proud of his roots in the Ocean State. He spent most of his life in Portsmouth, RI. He was a graduate of Portsmouth High School, Class of 1989.

Raymond had a passion for sports, especially for his beloved New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox he enjoyed watching with his father. He was known for his enthusiastic cheers and never missed a game. In his spare time, he enjoyed indulging in reality TV, immersing himself in the drama and escapades of his favorite shows.

One of Raymond’s favorite pastimes was sharing lunch with his mother, cherishing those moments together. He loved nothing more than savoring good food in the company of loved ones.

Raymond will forever be remembered and deeply missed by his surviving relatives. He is survived by his loving sisters, Judith A. Hill of Bristol, RI and Joan Mathias of Portsmouth, RI, his nephews John Mathias and Joseph Mathias, his nieces Christina Dawson (Ryan) and Sophia Borden, and his uncle Edward Gadigian and aunt Joan Gadigian. Great nieces and nephews Destiney, Ryan, Amaya and Calysia.

Funeral services will be Private.

