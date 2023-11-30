Just in time for the holiday season, Save The Bay’s Artists for The Bay Sale is now open and will run through December 31. In celebration of the beauty of Narragansett Bay, and in support of the nonprofit organization’s mission to protect and improve it, more than 30 local artists have committed to contributing 25 percent or more of select holiday sale proceeds to this annual fundraiser.

“The Artists for The Bay Sale offers the opportunity to explore beautiful artwork, discover unique gifts for loved ones, and support an organization they believe in,” says Save The Bay Events Manager Leanne Danielsen. “We’re honored to have the support of so many generous and talented local artists in this online fundraising event.”

A snowy egret wire sculpture by Artists for The Bay participant Mark Holme.



Each participating artist has agreed to donate a minimum of 25 percent of the proceeds of select pieces back to Save The Bay’s mission-based work, many motivated by a desire to give back to an organization that helps protect the source of their inspiration: Narragansett Bay.

“Of course, I love animals and derive a lot of inspiration from local wildlife, so their habitats are important to me,” said jeweler Cait Marchetti. “But it is also our home, and we need to be more aware of our impact on our environment, and take care of it. I support Save The Bay because it is so important to take care of the environment.”

“I grew up spending all my free time on Prudence Island in Narragansett Bay,” said Melanie dai Medeiros, painter and illustrator. “My family spends many afternoons together cleaning up the island’s shores. Those beach cleanups are the inspiration for much of my work—both the natural beauty of the island and the debris left behind by both humans and animals. I’m participating in the Save The Bay Art Sale because I want to preserve the Bay for future generations.”

Information regarding each artist’s promotions and their website links are available on Save The Bay’s website at savebay.org/art. The Artists for The Bay sale will take place from November 15-December 31, 2023. Even more artwork from local artists can be browsed and purchased on Save The Bay’s online store at shop.savebay.org. For more information about Artists for The Bay Sale, contact Leanne Danielsen at ldanielsen@savebay.org or 272-3540 x140.

The Artists for The Bay Sale is made possible with support from Save The Bay’s 2023 Event Sponsors, inlcuding: Arbella Insurance Foundation; Balise Subaru; Citizens Bank; Rhode Island Energy; UNFI; Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Foundation; New England Revolution; Chisholm, Chisholm & Kilpatrick, LTD; COX Communications; Nordson; Rexel Energy Solutions; DBVW Architects; Fuss & O’Neil; Locke Lord; Nucar; Rhode Races & Events; Victoria Calabro, Century 21 Shoreline Properties; F.L. Putnam Investment Management Company; Starkweather & Shepley; BayCoast Bank; Bel-Aire Electronic Air Cleaners; Brown Physicians; Centreville Savings Bank; Coastal1 Credit Union; Diageo Brands; Duffy & Sweeney, LTD; Kate’s Real Food; Kite Architects; Narragansett Bay Insurance Co.; Neurotech Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Roy Carpenter’s Beach, Matunuck; Beach Properties, Inc.; Sunflower Design; Water Scents; Beta Engineering; Blaeser Insurance; Hire-A-Helper; MFAC, LLC; Mott & Chase, Sotheby’s International Realty; Saccoccio & Associates; Sweenor Builders, Inc.; Wright-Pierce; Carey, Richmond & Viking Insurance; People’s Credit Union; Delta Dental; Thorp & Trainer Insurance Agency; and Cleantech.



NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to What'sUpNewp's free daily newsletter, we'll keep you in the know of what's happening, new, and to do in Newport, Rhode Island, and beyond!