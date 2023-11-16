Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport, Rhode Island this weekend, Friday, November 17 through Sunday, November 19, 2023.

Friday, November 17

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Local Government

Jamestown: Technical Review Committee at 10 am

Newport: Trust & Investment Commission at 8 am

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Saturday, November 18

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Local Government

Portsmouth: Prudence Island Water District at 11 am & 1 pm

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Sunday, November 19

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm

Edward King House: The Old Man and The She: A comedy in Two Acts at 2:30 pm

Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm

Johnny’s: Newport Island Quartet at 3 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Live music at 4 pm

Newport Playhouse: Miracle on South Division Street at 11 am

O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm

Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm

Speakeasy Bar & Grill: Live music at 9 pm

The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm

Local Government

No local meetings are scheduled.

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

