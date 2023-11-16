Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport, Rhode Island this weekend, Friday, November 17 through Sunday, November 19, 2023.
Friday, November 17
Things To Do
- 1:15 pm & 3:15 pm: Fall Lighthouse Cruises with Coastal Queen Cruises
- 3:30 pm: Making Magical Holiday Decor with a Spirited Twist at IYRS
- 4 pm: Holiday Lantern Tour with Newport History Tours
- 4:30 pm: Sparkling Lights at The Breakers: An Outdoor Magical Wonderland
- 7 pm: Motion State Dance Film Series: Season Six at Jamestown Arts Center
- 7:30 pm: Chef Tasting Series at Hamilton Hopping House
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm
- Edward King House: The Old Man and The She: A Comedy In Two Acts at 7:30 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: The Stones and Brian Jones at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Live music at 8:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm
- One Pelham East: Never In Vegas at 8:30 pm, DJ Nook at 11:30 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 9:30 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
- Vieste: Live music at 7 pm
Local Government
- Jamestown: Technical Review Committee at 10 am
- Newport: Trust & Investment Commission at 8 am
- See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
Saturday, November 18
Things To Do
- Holidays at the Newport Mansions
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at Stoneacre Garden
- 10 am: Tour of White Rock Farm in Little Compton
- 11 am: Discover Colonial Newport Tour with Newport History Tours
- 11:15 am, 1:15 pm, & 3:15 pm: Fall Lighthouse Cruises with Coastal Queen Cruises
- 12:30 pm: Adobe Photoshop Intensive at Jamestown Arts Center
- 1 pm: Apple Cider Bar at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 4 pm: Our Island for Madi at Knights of Columbus
- 4 pm: Holiday Lantern Tour with Newport History Tours
- 4:30 pm: Sparkling Lights at The Breakers: An Outdoor Magical Wonderland
- 5 pm: AUTHOR EVENT:VANESSA LILLIE – BLOOD SISTERS at Charter Books
- 6 pm: Newport Pride Inaugural Gala at Hall of Fame Tennis Club
- 6 pm: Rogers High School Athletics Hall of Fame Dinner at Elks Lodge
- 8 pm: Live Improv Comedy with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Busker’s Irish Pub: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
- Edward King House: The Old Man and The She: A comedy in Two Acts at 2:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Johnny’s: Ride The Vibe at 6 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Juston McKinney live at 8 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Live music at 8:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 10 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Miracle on South Division Street at 6 pm
- One Pelham East: Los Duderinos at 8 pm, DJ Nook at 11:30 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing Co.: Barn Sessions – Pete Francis from 6:30 pm to 9 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 9 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live Improv Comedy with the Bit Players at 8 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
Local Government
- Portsmouth: Prudence Island Water District at 11 am & 1 pm
- See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
Sunday, November 19
Things To Do
- Holidays at the Newport Mansions
- 10 am to 1:30 pm: Tiverton Farmers Market at Tiverton Middle School
- 10 am: Rogers HS and Thompson MS Music Department Mattress Fundraiser
- 11 am: Golden To Gilded Tour with Newport History Tours
- 11:15 am, 1:15 pm, & 3:15 pm: Fall Lighthouse Cruises with Coastal Queen Cruises
- 1 pm: Apple Cider Bar at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
Live Music & Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Edward King House: The Old Man and The She: A comedy in Two Acts at 2:30 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
- Johnny’s: Newport Island Quartet at 3 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Live music at 4 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Miracle on South Division Street at 11 am
- O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- Speakeasy Bar & Grill: Live music at 9 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
Local Government
- No local meetings are scheduled.
- See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
