⚓ Today is Sunday, October 1 – the 274th day of the year; 91 days remain in 2023. Today kicks off Breast Cancer Awareness Month, National Book Month, LGBTQ+ History Month, and ADHD Awareness Month.
👉 The threat of a federal government shutdown suddenly lifted late Saturday as President Joe Biden signed a temporary funding bill to keep agencies open with little time to spare after Congress rushed to approve the bipartisan deal. The bill funds the government until Nov. 17.
🎃 The second and final day of the Norman Bird Sanctuary’s Harvest Fair runs from 10 am to 5 pm today. Don’t miss the fun!
🎶 The Collaborative will present Folk at the Farm, a music concert featuring four Rhode Island-based bands and performers, at Frerichs Farm in Warren today.
🏈 The New England Patriots (1-2) will take on the Dallas Cowboys (2-1) at AT&T Stadium in Dallas at 4:25 pm today on FOX.
🚢 On the cruise ship schedule, the Emerald Princess is scheduled to visit today and the Norwegian Escape on Monday.
❣️ Want to help What’sUpNewp grow? Support our independent newsroom by becoming a What’sUpNewp Supporter!
WHAT’S UP TODAY
Weather
- Today: Sunny, with a high near 71. North wind 10 to 13 mph.
- Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. North wind around 6 mph.
Marine Forecast
- Today: N wind 9 to 11 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Coastal Water Temperature: 64°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
- Sunrise: 6:42 am | Sunset: 6:27 pm | 11 hours and 45 minutes of sun.
- High tide at 9:47 am & 10:11 pm | Low tide at 2:49 am & 3:45 pm.
- Moon: Waning Gibbous. 16.5 days, 97% lighting.
Things To Do
- Audrain’s Newport Concours & Motor Week
- 10 am to 5 pm: Norman Bird Sanctuary Harvest Fair
- 1 pm to 4 pm: Apple Cider Bar at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 2 pm to 7 pm: Oktoberfest at Rejects Beer Co.
- Organizing an event? Submit events to What’sUpNewp!
Live Music & Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
- Johnny’s: Newport Island Quartet at 3 pm
- Landing: Alex Gomes at 1 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Mike Crandall Band at 4 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Ghost Of A Chance at 6 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- Rejects Beer Co.: Oktoberfest featuring live music from 2 pm to 7 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
Local Government
- No local meetings are scheduled.
- See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
THE LATEST ON WHATSUPNEWP
Adoptable Cat of the Week: Hugo
Hugo is an incredibly handsome beefy, buff boy
Mountcastle leads AL East champion Orioles over last place Red Sox 5-2 for 101st win
Baltimore (101-60), which hosts an AL Division Series starting Oct. 7, is finishing its winningest season since going 102-57 in 1979.
Hill accounts for 4 TDs – 3 in the second quarter – to help Rhode Island beat Bryant 49-26
Kasim Hill threw two touchdown passes and ran for a TD in the second quarter to help Rhode Island pull away in the Rams’ 49-26 win Saturday against Bryant.
Obituary: Robert M. Dunbar
October 27, 1946 – September 26, 2023
Obituary: Raymond F. Gray
March 07, 1963 – September 28, 2023
Obituary: Dennis C. Kelley
January 18, 1945 – September 28, 2023
Obituary: Patricia A. Sullivan
May 31, 1933 – September 26, 2023
Obituary: Erica Jean Lavery
February 06, 1978 – September 29, 2023
Wilcox has 4 TD passes, career best 386 yards to lead Brown past Central Connecticut 42-20
Jake Willcox threw four touchdown passes, backup Nate Lussier threw another and Brown cruised to a 42-20 win over Central Connecticut on Saturday.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
What’s Up Newp is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Subscribed
ICYMI: POPULAR ON WHATSUPNEWP
- Newport police reports for September 28 – 29
- Flo’s Clam Shack announces end of season closing dates for Middletown, Portsmouth locations; new location in Naples
- ‘Meadowgrass’ on Third Beach Road in Middletown sells for $5.9 million
- What’sUpNewp’s top stories this week
- Cities with the most expensive homes in Rhode Island
FURTHER READING
M32 World Championship at Newport, Rhode Island – Day 3 (Sail World)
Newport’s Audrain Concours and Motor week takes off with luxury autos (WJAR)
Tiverton holds off Smithfield in overtime (East Bay RI)