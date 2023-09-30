PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Jake Willcox threw four touchdown passes, backup Nate Lussier threw another and Brown cruised to a 42-20 win over Central Connecticut on Saturday.

Lussier’s four-yard touchdown pass to Mark Mahoney opened the scoring midway through the first quarter. Lussier came in after Willcox, the leading passer in FCS, was briefly shaken up.

Willcox, who had a 33-yard completion before leaving, ended up 26 of 39 for a career-high 386 yards. Wes Rockett had eight catches for 148 yards — one shy of his career best — and a touchdown. Solomon Miller had 96 yards with a 68-yard touchdown on four catches. Graham Walker had two receiving touchdowns among his five catches.

Brown (2-1) had 460 total yards and the Blue Devils (1-3) 368, 235 on the ground with Elijah Howard rushing for 147 and a touchdown.

The Bears continue to lead FCS with no turnovers and allowing no fourth-down conversions. They also matched their nation-best average of just three penalties.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll